African News Agency (ANA)

Tax season opens on Monday, July 1, and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) encourages taxpayers who are required to file income tax returns to use Sars eFiling or the Sars MobiApp to do so. Taxpayers who do not use eFiling or the MobiApp but require assistance from Sars branch staff to file their returns will be able to do so only from August 1.

The deadline for pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) taxpayers who file their returns at a Sars branch is October 31, while those who use eFiling or the MobiApp have until December 4 to file. Provisional taxpayers have until January 31 next year to file via eFiling.

Sars says the reason for this staggered approach is to encourage taxpayers to use the digital channels, which offer enhanced features and remove the need to queue at a Sars branch.

Sars says it continues to receive annually more than a million taxpayers at its branches who do not need to file tax returns. It says taxpayers who are not required to file a return and who have repeatedly filed a return in the past will now receive a notification from Sars that they do not have to submit a return.

PERSONAL FINANCE