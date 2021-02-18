Tax-free savings a must for these uncertain times

With the uncertainties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and continued economic difficulties, now is the time to maximise your savings and you can do it tax-free.

Encouraging the use of tax-free investment vehicles, Al Baraka Bank's Assistant General Manager: Retail Banking, Nasir Seedat, said: "In these difficult times, financial security has become increasingly important and the tax-free investment mechanism introduced some years ago is a very good way for people to save more effectively."

He said the bank fully supported the Government's efforts to promote a savings culture in this country through tax-free investment and added that optimising savings in the face of the prevailing economic turmoil, job uncertainty and salary cuts was critical. The tax-free investment offering enables people to enjoy the benefits of paying no tax on earnings, regardless of the investment period.

Seedat said: "Savings levels in South Africa have historically been poor, a trend which is likely exacerbated by the current climate, the consequence of prolonged financial uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. Many have applied a 'live-for-the-day' attitude to money in the past, but the current situation and concern about how long it is likely to last could result in financial ruin and increased debt for people without a savings back-stop."

"A need exists to change society's mindset, encouraging people to instead embark on sustained savings programme, setting aside funds for use when it is really needed," he added.