Time running out to file income tax return at a Sars branch

The South African Revenue Service reminds individual taxpayers who wish to file their personal income tax return at a Sars branch that the final day to do so is Thursday 22 October 2020.

These taxpayers must remember to first make an appointment to see a Sars branch consultant due to the Covid-19 restrictions which are still applicable.

Taxpayers can book their appointment via the link https://tools.sars.gov.za/SARSeBooking that is on the Sars website www.sars.gov.za

Taxpayers can also ask a Sars agent to assist you by calling 0800 117 277.

However, taxpayers who use the electronic channel, eFiling, will have until 16 November 2020 to file their personal income tax return online.