Time running out to file income tax return at a Sars branch
The South African Revenue Service reminds individual taxpayers who wish to file their personal income tax return at a Sars branch that the final day to do so is Thursday 22 October 2020.
These taxpayers must remember to first make an appointment to see a Sars branch consultant due to the Covid-19 restrictions which are still applicable.
Taxpayers can book their appointment via the link https://tools.sars.gov.za/SARSeBooking that is on the Sars website www.sars.gov.za
Taxpayers can also ask a Sars agent to assist you by calling 0800 117 277.
However, taxpayers who use the electronic channel, eFiling, will have until 16 November 2020 to file their personal income tax return online.
Provisional taxpayers who file electronically via eFiling have until 29 January 2021.
To further assist taxpayers who file at our branches, SARS has extended its branch operating hours until Thursday 22 October.
On weekdays Sars branches will open from 08:00 to 18:00.
Taxpayers who wish to file at a branch must bring along all the relevant supporting documents such as their green bar-coded ID or driving licence, proof of residence, bank statement not older than three months, proof of income / pay slips / IRP5 and tax certificates.
