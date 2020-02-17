The BETI reached 123.4 in January and grew by 3.7 percent in real, annual terms. Growth from the previous quarter was 2.6 percent after a 2.3 percent quarterly growth in December. The monthly change was 0.4 percent in real terms.
Shergeran Naidoo, the head of stakeholder engagements at Bankserv Africa, said: “Rapid transformations in banking in South Africa are benefiting customers, who are at the receiving end of improved experience and lower fees. This is evident in the current data that shows a pick-up in transaction activity.”
“The latest BETI reflects the new interbank behavioural changes from the fast-changing world of banking, which also extends into immediate payments,” said Naidoo.