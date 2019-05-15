Photo: Supplied

Discovery Vitality is launching HealthyDining, which offers members up to 25% cash back on healthier food options when ordering takeaway meals via the Uber Eats app, and 50% cash back on Vitality kids’ healthy meals. The benefit integrates with Uber Eats and has popular restaurant partners Col’Cacchio, Doppio Zero, Nando’s and Ocean Basket.

“We’re committed to encouraging South Africans to live healthier lives by changing the way they eat," says Dr Craig Nossel, the head of Vitality Wellness.

"In light of a recent and conclusive Lancet study, which demonstrates that one in five deaths globally is associated with a poor diet, it’s now more important than ever to address our eating behaviours - and that starts with everyday decisions like ‘What’s for supper?’.’’

Through the Vitality HealthyDining benefit, both Vitality members and non-Vitality members will be able to choose healthier food options thanks to the Vitality identifier next to healthier meals on the Uber Eats app. Vitality members will also be rewarded with cash back for making healthier choices.

“Data from our latest Vitality ObeCity Index has shown a reduction in the body mass index and healthcare costs of Vitality members as they buy more healthy foods. With unhealthy food being more accessible, affordable and marketed more prominently than healthy food, Vitality HealthyDining is designed to make the healthier choice an easy choice,” says Nossel.

Uber Eats general manager for South Africa, Ailyssa Pretorius, says: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Discovery Vitality to offer access to affordable and healthy meals at the press of a button. Looking ahead we’ll continue to partner with restaurants to offer our users food to suit their lifestyle, whether a post-work-out smoothie or salad for lunch at work.”

The Vitality HealthyDining benefit is launching first with Uber Eats, but will also be available in restaurants later this year.

All children under 12 on a Vitality policy will earn 50% on healthy meals.

PERSONAL FINANCE