CAPE TOWN – In the age of “there’s an app for that", there are many apps available that can help you plan your budget and save money. Everyone wants to save in theory, but doing it is harder than you think.

Here is a list of 5 apps that you can use to help you save money.

The moneysmart is a spend management application that will show users how much they can spend on a daily basis after their fixed expenses have been taken into account.

Even if you overspent, the app will recalculate to help ensure that users can reach the end of the month.

moneysmart.co.za is a product of Limitless Technology Group. Founded in 2010, Limitless Technology Group is a financial tech company.

The app is available on iOS and Google Play.

2. Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Mint is the free money manager and financial tracker app from the makers of TurboTax.

By linking all your bank accounts, credit cards, bills and investments altogether, users can then track it all in one place.

See what you’re spending, where you can save money, and track your bills in Mint. Users can also keep track of their credit score.

The app is available on iOS and Google Play.

3. Good budget

The aim of the Good Budget app is to help users plan ahead so that they can realise at the end of the month when they have overspent.

This app is based on the envelope budgeting method. Cash for each month's expenses is taken out and put into an envelope. The envelopes could be for expenses like groceries, rent or transport.

As the month goes along you, for each category you spend money on, use the money from only that specific envelope. For example, when buying clothes pay for the clothing from the clothing envelope. Do not take money from the petrol envelope to pay for your clothing.

Stop spending when the envelope is empty.

4. 22seven

22seven is a free budgeting & investing app that helps you manage your money more easily and invest it more smartly.

22seven is the money app that can link all South African bank accounts, credit and store cards, investments, loans and rewards cards.

You can sync bank accounts from a large list of banks, including Standard Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Absa Bank, Capitec Bank and many more.

22seven is safe, secure, private and insured. You can use the app to do the following:

Create a budget to manage to spend

After budgeting, keep track of how you spend your money: for all income and expenses

Invest money at low cost, tax-free and online.

5. Chip

Chip is an app designed to help you put some money away. It's an automatic app that puts money away for you, based on your spending behaviour.

The algorithm calculates how much you can afford to transfer into your Chip account, without having an impact on your life. Chip automatically transfers small amounts of money from your current account into your Chip account, every few days.

Your Chip account is a cash account held at an E-wallet Barclays. You can get 1% on your stash for every friend you invite.

After a few weeks monitoring your spending, an algorithm calculates how much you can afford to put away and transfers the money from your current account to an e-wallet account held by Barclays.

You can also choose to manually transfer money like a traditional savings account.

