What the law says about a tenant’s right to privacy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When a tenant rents a property (a dwelling or a business premises), she or he is entitled to undisturbed use and enjoyment. However, it may become unavoidable for the landlord to carry out an inspection to assess the extent of repairs that need to be undertaken. Often, the supervisor or another representative is mandated or instructed to do the necessary inspection. There are instances when the supervisor or the owner believes that no prior arrangement is required with the tenant to enter the dwelling or premises. Our law allows for inspection for necessary repairs, but the time must be mutually agreed. What if the landlord intends to sell the dwelling and would require prospective buyers to inspect the dwelling? Should the landlord want access for show days, then there has to be compensation by way of a rental reduction and an undertaking that any loss to the tenant’s personal property will be made good. The common law, which was not changed by the Rental Housing Act, guarantees a tenant undisturbed use and enjoyment. The tenant is placed in the position of a lawful owner for the duration of the lease.

The landlord cannot enter the tenant’s dwelling or premises unless arrangement is made with the tenant. A landlord who enters the tenant’s dwelling or premises without permission may be guilty of a criminal trespass. The landlord would be like a stranger should he or she enter the dwelling without permission or prior arrangement. The tenant is given possession of the dwelling through an oral or written lease; to use and enjoy, and to have temporary ownership.

In reality, the owner or landlord guarantees the tenant physical control over the property with all its accessories, unhindered possession of the property and undisturbed use and enjoyment of the property.

Let us look at a situation that explains the rights and responsibilities of parties and the consequences for violating the tenant’s right to privacy and undisturbed use and enjoyment.

The landlord believed that he had unrestricted right of entry to the leased premises. He attempted to have the electricity supply to the lift shut off. He believed that as the owner of the property and the landlord of 82 Oxford Street, East London, he had the right to be in the property rented out to his tenant, Maison Centrale Hairdressing Saloon. He walked into the rented property on five separate instances and also asked the tenant’s customers to leave on one occasion.

This was the dispute that unfolded in Soffiantini versus Mould (1956) 4 All SA 171 (E), where the landlord lost his case on appeal to the full bench.

The tenant succeeded earlier in the high court in interdicting the landlord from entering the premises without consent. Judges Jennett and Wynne agreed with Judge President Price that the landlord is not entitled to enter the leased premises without the consent of the tenant. In other words, a tenant becomes a temporary owner during the lease period and the landlord’s right is restricted.

If the landlord enters without the consent of the tenant, then he is a trespasser. The tenant can protect his rights by means of an interdict if the landlord trespasses.

“As already stated, the appellant admits that he entered the leased premises on all the dates mentioned. He does not say that he had any permission to do so. Therefore, his admission is that he entered without permission. He says that he passed through the premises on his way to and from a lavatory where he was having plumbing operations done.

“The fact that he might have a reasonable purpose in entering the leased premises does not entitle him to do so without permission. It would be a sorry state of affairs if landlords could enter premises leased to tenants at will if they wished to do so, whatever the purpose of the visit.

“It cannot be contended that a landlord has the right to open the door of leased premises and walk in. In the ordinary course he would knock at the door, explain the purpose of his visit and ask for permission to enter, and would not do so without permission. This is not only ordinary courtesy, it is also good law.

“The appellant does not undertake not to repeat his trespass, but his whole attitude is the reverse. His state of mind is revealed by the wording of his summons. He claims damages for, inter alia, the respondent’s ‘arrogance and prevention of landlord’s rightful access to premises’.”

During this period of the lockdown, an owner is in an invidious situation should she want to sell her property that is occupied by her non-paying tenant. A prospective buyer is not allowed to enter the property to view it. In fact, the owner will be denied entry to inspect the property and carry out certain repairs that are not essential or critical but necessary to make the property marketable. The owner may be desperate to sell the property being unable to meet her bond payments.

A simple solution would be to evict her tenant but, apart from the enormous legal costs involved, she would be unable to legally evict her tenant because the courts are dealing with urgent cases only.

Evicting a non-paying tenant would not be considered urgent. This is a reality some owners are confronted with during the level 3 advanced lockdown, stuck between non-paying tenants and unable to receive legal redress and relief. Feature in a tenant who claims he paid his rentals by providing fake proof of payments, the landlord is burdened with contacting the bank to verify the so-called payments and then laying a charge of fraud.

In spite of this, she will not be able to evict her fraudulent non-paying tenant.

Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed is the chairperson of the Organisation of Civic Rights and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal. He writes in his personal capacity. Tenants who need advice during the lockdown can WhatsApp Pretty Gumede at 071 346 5595, Loshni Naidoo at 071 444 5671, or email [email protected] and Dr Mohamed at [email protected]

PERSONAL FINANCE