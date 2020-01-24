Second, professionals are extremely busy by nature, as their income is commensurate with the hours they work. As such, they often don’t have the time or inclination to investigate the investment universe properly and thus invest almost exclusively in property and retirement products.
Finally, professionals generally earn well during their working life but, unlike entrepreneurs, do not own a saleable asset at retirement. They are essentially the commodity themselves, and earn a share of the profits only while they are employed.
Professionals often lack a clear financial plan or strategy, and require a clearly defined financial road map to guide them to better plan for retirement. The benefit of starting the financial planning process as early as possible cannot be understated. It is disheartening to discover how many professionals we meet have reached retirement age and have unfortunately left it too late to build the wealth needed to generate sufficient income to meet their future expenses.
It is therefore crucial to seek the guidance of a well-educated, experienced and professional financial adviser in order to adopt a more disciplined approach to your financial future.