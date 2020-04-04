Coronavirus lockdown puts a damper on weddings

Pretoria - THE lockdown regulations have had an impact on those who planned to marry over this period. Among them is Naledi Mahlangu, who had been due to have her township wedding with Lebogang Mokhubela, 29, today and Lebogang Mphela and this reporter, Sakhile Ndlazi, who were hoping to have their white wedding, but have had to postpone as the venue is closed because of lockdown. “I don’t want to lie, we are disappointed. We had invited about 150 people,” said Mahlangu. She and Mokhubela, from Soshanguve, are high school sweethearts and became engaged in 2016. Her parents insisted she complete her studies before she married, which she has done, but for the past 10 months she had been planning her perfect day.

It was to have been a day of joy celebrated with family and friends and she had thought of everything, from the dress to the decor and even music.

“Now, it remains a dream,” the bride-to-be said.

Before the lockdown and the restrictions on movement and gatherings, Naledi’s mother had been keen to go ahead, but she decided to postpone in view of the coronavirus.

“We didn't want to have a wedding where everyone was looking over their shoulder and not enjoying themselves. We also did not want to be the couple that possibly led to one of the guests possibly contracting the virus,” said Mahlangu.

“And you know how a township wedding goes; you invite 150 and get an additional 150, so we were actually planning for 300 people.”

Although the couple are legally married, they still want to celebrate their union with others.

“I remember I cried myself to sleep one night. All of the planning, time and effort was suddenly on hold."

Her husband is taking the postponement in his stride. “You know how guys are. He just said, 'Babe, there's nothing we can do except wait it out.' But I know he also cried a bit in his heart.”

The couple have yet to set a new date for the ceremony.

Mphela from Mamelodi is also disappointed, but with lockdown, the venue cancelled and will only set new dates once it reopens and is allowed to host events again.

“I was really looking forward to the wedding. And although we had a beautiful and special traditional wedding in December, we wanted to further solidify our love with a white wedding in April,” she said.

For Mphela, it was going to be a double celebration with the wedding set for April 11, her birthday. The bridesmaid and the groom's men had been all set to dazzle on the day and she had been finalising her dress.

The wedding has been moved to September.

