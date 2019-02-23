File picture: Karen Sandison/ANA Pictures

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has yet to confirm when it will restore power to the Centurion areas served by the Brakfontein substation. On Friday night, thousands of residents were left in the dark following a lightning strike that blew up the substation, in the west of Centurion.

It was during the heavy downpour and thunderstorm which was accompanied by a tremendous flash of lightning that two transformers at the substation caught fire, impacting in the distribution of electricity to households and businesses supplied by the Brakfontein substation.

Fire and emergency services responded promptly to the incident and have been on the scene until Saturday morning.

The areas that are affected include the Thatchfield, The Reeds, Rooihuiskraal, Heuweloord and Amberfield.

"Currently, the City is occupying itself with an assessment of infrastructural needs. This will enable the City to commit the necessary resources and give the estimated power restoration time," Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said.

"The immediate focus of the City now will be to ensure provision and restoration of power supply to the affected residents and businesses.

"It is only after the affected customers have electricity and infrastructure repairs done that we will be able to establish and disclose the cost of damages."

Pretoria News