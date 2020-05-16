Covid-19 In SA: Looking back on Level 4

On Wednesday this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa once again addressed the nation. Here are the highlights of the past period in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Friday, May 1 - Sunday, May 3 Level 4 lockdown begins. Major roads busy as people travel between regions ahead of returning to work. Outdoor exercise allowed between 6am and 9am and there is a rush on malls for the sale of winter clothing, bedding, hardware and office supplies.

Monday, May 4

Back to work day for more than one million South Africans, with health and safety guidelines clearly set out.

The president, in his weekly newsletter, says the continued prohibition of cigarette sales was a collective decision, not made by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Tuesday, May 5

National Treasury and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) brief Parliament’s finance committees on impact of lockdown.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni calls for the economy to be reopened, echoing calls from business to lower level 4 restrictions.

A number of publishers announce the closure of their magazines.

Thursday, May 7

Business confidence dropped to an all-time low in April, according to an index compiled by the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Department of Basic Education warns against premature reopening of schools.

Friday May 8

Ramaphosa announces a parole dispensation for selected categories of sentenced offenders in high-risk facilities. He also holds a virtual consultative meeting with heads of state and government from neighbouring countries.

DA leader John Steenhuisen calls on government to “end the lockdown crisis” leading to Mboweni telling him to “stay in your lane”.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed almost R9.5billion through the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme.

Tuesday, May 12

International Nurses’ Day takes on special significance during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address in Durban, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize refers to the critical role that nurses play in protecting and caring for our communities, and the special importance they have at this time of the fight against the pandemic.

After confusion clarity on what winter clothing, footwear and bedding may be sold is given in directions gazetted by Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel.

Wednesday, May 13

Global infections of Covid-19 stand at 4429810, with deaths at 298174. In SA, the figures are 12074 cases with 219 deaths, but Mkhize says without lockdown, at least 80000 South Africans could have been infected with Covid-19 and the death toll could have been much higher.

The South African Social Security (Sassa) says that over 1 million people applied for the R350 coronavirus grant, although more than half did not qualify.

President addresses the nation. He announces some changes would be made to level 4 restrictions and that most of South Africa will move to level 3 restrictions at the end of May.

His speech is short on details - to be clarified in the days ahead.

Thursday, May 14

The 95th running of the Comrades Marathon, scheduled for next month, is officially cancelled.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga postpones plans to announce the re-opening of schools. She has convened a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers (CRM) on Monday to consider the progress towards the reopening of schools. Government lifts restrictions on e-commerce, allowing online stores to sell everything except alcohol and cigarettes.

Friday, May 15

The start of week 8 of the national lockdown.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula continues his inspection of public transport readiness while Ramaphosa has a virtual meeting with Nedlac to plan for the further easing of restrictions. Pretoria High court orders armed forces to toe the line during lockdown.

