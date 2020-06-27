Enough is Enough campaigners demands female judges for GBV cases

Pretoria - Replace male judges with female ones in courts dealing with cases of gender-based violence (GBV). This is one of the demands made by the women under the banner of the #EnoughIsEnough protest. The protest moved along Madiba Street to the Union Buildings to add its voice to the growing outrage over GBV. The group is asking that the murder of women becomes a national priority, and that there should be detailed tracing and reporting on GBV in the country, with information shared at a monthly media conference. Another issue raised was the need for free legal assistance to GBV victims to assist in bringing their cases to the fore and securing convictions. Minister in the Presidency-for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane accepted the memorandum and addressed the participants. She said GBV had reached a crescendo, adding that South African women did not feel safe on the streets, in their neighbourhoods, and most painfully, even in their own bedrooms. “The road map for us to find a lasting solution is laid out. A walking distance from here in Eersterust, a woman was murdered.” “We must also do workshops in different areas to find out what makes men wait for women to sleep, and then slaughter them.

“While we fight this virus that kills about 80 South Africans a day,” Nkoana-Mashabane said, “can men (just) stop killing women?”

“We are working with Minister Ronald Lamola to check on some of the laws that were passed during the apartheid era. Some of them are no longer useful or even assist in keeping women safe.”

She said issues such as protection orders, which most women would cancel after a few days, were being tightened and would be enforced.

“No more women hanged, no more women stabbed over 10 times by people who are supposed to be their lovers.

“We see 2-month-old babies being raped and even up to 80-year-olds who have been raped; actually, we have a war against women and children and the casualties are too great and need to be addressed.”

Khwinana Mabona, a survivor of gender-based violence said: “The president now has to walk the talk as he has been vocal against gender-based violence.

“We cannot march all the time; we need a command council - just like the Covid-19.”

