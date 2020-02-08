The 44-year-old Pakistani national is accused of fatally shooting Mamelodi businessman and social activist, Mukhtar Matlala, and Avela Mbewu in Pretoria West last weekend.
The organisations yesterday marched to the Pretoria West police station to hand over a memorandum of demands calling for, among other things, that police thoroughly investigate the accused’s business dealings.
He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier this week, and the matter was adjourned to February 10.
They further want an investigation on how his citizenship was acquired.