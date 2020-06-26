High court rules ban on sale of tobacco products will remain

Pretoria – The buying and selling of tobacco products remain forbidden. This after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon turned down the application by the Fair Trade Tobacco Associations (Fita) to lift the government’s ban on the sale of tobacco products.

The full bench, headed by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, said: "By their very nature, natural disasters may often result in unforeseen

consequences requiring a government to implement measures not necessarily foreseen at the time legislation was drafted to manage and

contain a state of natural disaster. The Covid-19 pandemic unfortunately bears testimony of this.”

The court further said due to the newness of the disease, governments are struggling to understand the effects of Covid-19.

It is in the context of the unpredictable nature of the disease that the government must take measures that are “necessary” to protect the public and to deal with the destructive effects of the disease, the court said.

“We are persuaded by the minister’s (Minister of Traditional Affairs and Cooperative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma) submission that Fita’s argument is misconceived as it ignores the context under which the regulations were promulgated,” the judges said.