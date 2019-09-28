The dead included four adults and three minors, the youngest aged just 18 months.
Initial reports had indicated that only two people died in the accident, which happened at about 11am. However, more bodies were discovered as rescue officers worked through the wreckage.
Two trucks and nine motor vehicles were involved in the horrific accident. All the vehicles were gutted by the blaze.
It was mayhem at the scene for most of the afternoon with debris, glass and metal scattered all over the road, while emergency personnel relentlessly attempted to put out the fires.