Pretoria - Journalists and members of the public have been asked to leave the North Gauteng High Court for the duration of the 8-year-old girl's testimony of what Nicholas Ninow did to her in the bathroom stall of the Dros restaurant. At the start of the proceedings on the third day of the trial, Judge Papi Mosopa asked members of the gallery to excuse themselves for the duration of the girl's testimony.

Mosopa thanked the media for respecting testifying witnesses wish to remain anonymous.

He did, however, explain that the testimony of the child would be heard 'In-camera', with the media not allowed to publish the girl's name or any of what she was to inform the court.

Taking into consideration that she was a minor, Mosopa also asked the media to leave, save for Ninow's grandmother and mother who were in attendance.

One of the journalists who had been covering the trial said she was actually relieved that she did not have to go through hearing the child's statement.

The journalist said hearing Ninow's own account of what he allegedly did to the little girl had left her traumatised.

"I'm honestly relieved they banned the media. I think like the witnesses that testified before I would not be able to get the memory out of my head either."

"Just hearing this man's statement of how he undressed the little girl was enough to make me sick truth be told."

Mosopa said the matter would continue, with members of the public and media to be allowed in when an adult witness takes the stand.

