Pretoria - The mother of the 8-year-old girl Nicholas Ninow allegedly raped at the Dros restaurant has told the North Gauteng High Court how she watched as he wiped his private parts with her daughter's clothes and flushed her underwear in the toilet. The mother was the State's eighth witness, after the court heard her child’s testimony ‘in-camera’ earlier on.

Members of the public and media were barred from being present during girl's testimony, after presiding Judge Papi Mosopa indicated that he would be doing so taking into consideration that the child was a minor.

The images, names and other details of her statement are also not to be published, Mosopa ordered.

Upon being let back in court following the girl's testimony, the mother took the stand recalling the details of the fateful day.

The mother said she recalled how her daughter asked her to help her as she and other restaurant employees, struggled to open the bathroom stall Ninow had locked her in.

“As we began to push harder I could hear my child saying 'Mama, help me.'”

“And as we pushed, the person inside said 'What do you want, you’re disturbing me.”

The mother said she eventually managed to grab her child and take her out of the bathroom.

But said she was shocked to see Ninow running out of the female toilet fully naked to the men’s bathroom.

She said in trying to find out more, she gave her daughter to another lady and went back to see Ninow.

“When I arrived in the toilet found him wiping his private parts with my daughter's tights and underwear.”

“I was there and asked him why he was flushing my daughter's clothing but he didn’t respond.”

Continuing with her testimony, the mother also told the court how she noticed there was blood on her daughter's tutu skirt after she rescued her.

