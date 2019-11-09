Pretoria - The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has warned students across all universities applying for funding to be vigilant.
According to the NSFAS, fraudsters were impersonating its officials and asking students to pay a fee when applying.
Spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said they were recently made aware of a number - 067 133 6269 - calling and requesting students to pay R300 in order to be funded.
The Pretoria News called the number several times, but it went unanswered on Friday.
Mamabolo said a whistle-blower did not specify which institutions had been hit by the scam, but he reminded students that applications were free of charge.