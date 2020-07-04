Pretoria home for the aged hit by 3 Covid-19 deaths, infections

PRETORIA - Three residents of the Jaffa Home for Jewish Aged in Pretoria who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, and nine are being treated in hospital.

According to a report in the South African Jewish Report, Covid-19 has had a big impact on Jewish homes for the aged, with 27 cases in the large Chevrah Kadisha care facilities in Johannesburg and nine at Highlands House in Cape Town.

The Jaffa residents who died in the past week are Shirley Vardi, 92, Eddie Karp, 87, and Selma Abro, 93.

They were three of 26 Jaffa residents who tested positive two weeks ago out of 79 residents. Eleven out of 88 staff members have also tested positive, the report said as the home’s director, Mark Isaacs, paid tribute to the three.

He said the past few days had been “extremely difficult, with residents and staff - including himself - receiving counselling.