Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Approximately 2557 members of security forces from Tshwane Metro police, different units within the SAPS and the National Traffic Department, will be manning Loftus Versfeld for the Presidential Inauguration. This was according to Police Minister Bheki Cele who addressed and inspected a law enforcement parade prior to sixth inauguration scheduled to take place on Saturday.

“In fact they have been working since the 8th of May. Right now, they are just continuing with their good work,” Cele told journalists.

Cele told the police officials how important they are in securing safety for South African citizens, and said they must not service the country with political minds but must make ensure everyone's safety.

Cele outlined a massive deployment of state security machinery and officers, particularly to the “hot spot” areas around the precinct.

He reiterated this point at the inspection stating that while police are ready, they are also aware of high-risk areas.

Despite the inauguration this year being held at Loftus Versfeld stadium, away from the ancestral ground of the Union Buildings, Cele said this logistical arrangement has had minimal impact on the SAPS preparations

“The Inauguration will be graced by several Heads of State and thousands of South Africans. Therefore, an effective and efficient security of this event is paramount,” said Cele.

Pretoria News