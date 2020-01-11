The couple, accompanied by close family, added their engraved lock to those on the Intiem Love Bridge as they celebrated 72 years together this week.
Those who witnessed the touching moment believe their gold and silver lock will, without doubt, represent the longest love relationship among the hundreds that have been added to the bridge over the years.
The couple's union has been something very special to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who've grown to idolise their long-lasting relationship which started when they were just 12-year-olds, living two doors apart and attending the same primary school and Sunday school.
They became engaged in 1947 when Nolan returned from serving in World War II and married the following year.