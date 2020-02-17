Pretoria - “You are free to go”. These were the words of Acting Judge Anthony Millar when he formally withdrew charges against the so-called “Rogue Unit” accused.
This followed a decision by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi earlier this month to drop the charges against former Sars officials Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse van Rensburg and Johann van Loggerenberg.
It took only a few seconds on Monday morning to formally clear the three from all charges. They left the dock in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria all smiles and hugged their lawyer, Bernard Hotz.
They did not want to comment at this stage, but Hotz said he imagined they all had a huge sigh of relief. He added that they all knew deep down that this day was coming as they had done nothing wrong.
Hotz said the past few years while the charges hanged over their heads were very traumatic for them.