Betty White's much-loved home is now up for sale

Iconic actress Betty White lived in the same Los Angeles home for more than 50 years, and now, almost five months after her death, this property is for sale. White, who is best remembered for her role as Rose in ‘The Golden Girls’, passed away in December at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke, and her long-time home at 506 N Carmelina Avenue in Los Angeles has been put on the market.

The asking price is $10.575 million (R166.7m). The Emmy Award-winning star – who earned a Guinness World record for ‘Longest TV career by an entertainer’ after sustaining 80 years in the business – reportedly purchased the sprawling property with husband Allen Ludden back in 1968. She continued to live there after his death in 1981. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property, which was built in 1952, is listed for sale on numerous online platforms and is being marketed by Sotheby’s International Realty. Interestingly, despite the beautiful exterior, the condition of the property is described as “tear down, value mainly in land”. Interior property viewings will not be permitted, only viewings of the exterior.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below The marketing description reads: “Located in prestigious Brentwood Park, this property with huge park-like grounds, views of the Getty Museum and mountains has been lovingly cared for.

“Gated and set back from the street on over 3/4 of an acre, the setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees. This is the first time the property is on the market in over 50 years. This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for land value." The double-storey, colonial-style house itself measures 281.4 square metres with other features of the property including: a pool

a pool house

detached guest house

fenced and landscaped lawn

circular driveway

street-paved

level land

