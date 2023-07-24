Bob Dylan puts his Scottish Highland Estate up for sale

American songwriter Bob Dylan, who rose to fame in the 1960s, has not been able to visit his Scottish Highland Estate since the Covid-19 pandemic, so he is selling it. But unless you have at least R68,5 million to spend, there is no point even putting in an offer as £3m is set as the minimum price.

The 16-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, named Aultmore House, is situated in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland; it measures 1 305-square metres, and is set on 10,12 hectares of land. Picture: Knight Frank The property is accessed via a private tree-lined driveway that has a turning circle and parking area to the front, states listing agent Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank.

“The A-listed property has retained many of the features and designs from the original owner, with the main elevation having a delightful symmetrical appearance with large astragal windows, and an elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos. “The internal features are superb with Adam-style marble fireplaces in most reception rooms, beautifully detailed plasterwork on ceilings and archways, superb timber floors and facings throughout. The wiring, heating and hot water systems were updated substantially in 2007/08 and most recently interconnecting smoke alarms and emergency lighting were installed.” Picture: Knight Frank

Some of the home’s features include: Ground floor: entrance hall, cloakroom, function room, billiard room (with open fireplace), drawing room (with open fireplace), sitting room (with open fireplace), garden room, dining room (with open fireplace), kitchen, secondary kitchen, butler’s pantry, office, small sitting room

First floor: landing, bedroom 1 (Grant) with en-suite bathroom, bedroom 2 (Macbeth) with en suite bathroom, bedroom 3 (Drummond) with en-suite shower room, bedroom 4 (Fraser) with en suite bathroom, bedroom 5 (Stewart) with en-suite shower room, bedroom 6 (Mackay) with en-suite bathroom, bedroom 7 (Mackenzie) with en-suite shower room, bedroom 8 (MacDuff) with en-suite shower room. Beyond the east gallery there are five further bedrooms and shower room

Second floor: landing, seven additional attic bedrooms, large bathroom and kitchen area. A guest/staff wing with three further bedrooms, shower room, and box room. There is a basement including store rooms, a workshop and coal cellar Picture: Knight Frank The landscaped grounds include beautiful gardens with fountains, statues, and stone gazebos, plus three cottages that have been rented to holidaymakers. The property has also been available as a wedding venue and was featured in the BBC series Monarch of the Glen. The estate has been recognised for both its historic and architectural importance.