Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPropertyCommercialResidentialHome & GardenSimply Green
Independent Online | Property
Search IOL
IOLPropertyCommercialResidentialHome & GardenSimply Green
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Buy homes in these provinces, cities if you want good price growth

Buffalo City has recorded some of the highest house price growth in the country: Picture: Buffalo City Tourism

Buffalo City has recorded some of the highest house price growth in the country: Picture: Buffalo City Tourism

Published 2h ago

Share

House prices in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have increased by more than 10 percent each in the past year, the highest growth of all provinces, including the Western Cape.

When it comes to month-to-month growth though, the North West Province comes out tops.

Average house prices in the main metros have gone up the most in Cape Town and Buffalo City year-on-year while, on a month-to-month basis, price growth in the cities of Cape Town, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Tshwane has been highest.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Stats SA’s monthly house price inflation report, released on Thursday, lists the average property price growth as follows:

Annual house price inflation: April 2022 to April 2023

National

4.3 percent

Provinces

  1. Limpopo: 14.9 percent
  2. Mpumalanga: 12.7 percent
  3. North West: 7.3 percent
  4. Western Cape: 7 percent
  5. Free State: 2.9 percent
  6. Gauteng: 2.3 percent
  7. Eastern Cape: 2.1 percent
  8. KwaZulu-Natal: 1.5 percent
  9. Northern Cape: 0.5 percent

Main metros

All: 3.5 percent

  1. City of Cape Town: 5.6 percent
  2. Buffalo City: 4.7 percent
  3. eThekwini: 3.3 percent
  4. Mangaung: 3.3 percent
  5. Ekurhuleni: 3.2 percent
  6. City of Tshwane: 2.5 percent
  7. City of Johannesburg: 1.5 percent
  8. Nelson Mandela Bay: 0.9 percent

Monthly house price inflation: March 2023 to April 2023

National

0.4 percent

Provinces

  1. North West: 0.6 percent
  2. Western Cape: 0.5 percent
  3. Eastern Cape: 0.5 percent
  4. Free State: 0.3 percent
  5. Gauteng: 0.3 percent
  6. Limpopo: 0.3 percent
  7. KwaZulu Natal: 0.2 percent
  8. Northern Cape: 0.1 percent
  9. Mpumalanga: -0.2 percent

Main metros

All metros: 0.4 percent

  1. City of Cape Town: 0.5 percent
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay: 0.4 percent
  3. Buffalo City: 0.4 percent
  4. City of Tshwane: 0.4 percent
  5. Mangaung: 0.3 percent
  6. eThekwini: 0.2 percent
  7. City of Johannesburg: 0.2 percent
  8. Ekurhuleni: 0.2 percent

IOL Business

Related Topics:

StatsSAWestern CapeCape TownLimpopoMpumalangaNorth West ProvinceEast LondonProperty investmentProperty markethome sellinghome buying