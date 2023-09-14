Buy homes in these provinces, cities if you want good price growth

House prices in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have increased by more than 10 percent each in the past year, the highest growth of all provinces, including the Western Cape.
When it comes to month-to-month growth though, the North West Province comes out tops.
Average house prices in the main metros have gone up the most in Cape Town and Buffalo City year-on-year while, on a month-to-month basis, price growth in the cities of Cape Town, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Tshwane has been highest.
Stats SA’s monthly house price inflation report, released on Thursday, lists the average property price growth as follows:
Annual house price inflation: April 2022 to April 2023
National
4.3 percent
Provinces
- Limpopo: 14.9 percent
- Mpumalanga: 12.7 percent
- North West: 7.3 percent
- Western Cape: 7 percent
- Free State: 2.9 percent
- Gauteng: 2.3 percent
- Eastern Cape: 2.1 percent
- KwaZulu-Natal: 1.5 percent
- Northern Cape: 0.5 percent
Main metros
All: 3.5 percent
- City of Cape Town: 5.6 percent
- Buffalo City: 4.7 percent
- eThekwini: 3.3 percent
- Mangaung: 3.3 percent
- Ekurhuleni: 3.2 percent
- City of Tshwane: 2.5 percent
- City of Johannesburg: 1.5 percent
- Nelson Mandela Bay: 0.9 percent
Monthly house price inflation: March 2023 to April 2023
National
0.4 percent
Provinces
- North West: 0.6 percent
- Western Cape: 0.5 percent
- Eastern Cape: 0.5 percent
- Free State: 0.3 percent
- Gauteng: 0.3 percent
- Limpopo: 0.3 percent
- KwaZulu Natal: 0.2 percent
- Northern Cape: 0.1 percent
- Mpumalanga: -0.2 percent
Main metros
All metros: 0.4 percent
- City of Cape Town: 0.5 percent
- Nelson Mandela Bay: 0.4 percent
- Buffalo City: 0.4 percent
- City of Tshwane: 0.4 percent
- Mangaung: 0.3 percent
- eThekwini: 0.2 percent
- City of Johannesburg: 0.2 percent
- Ekurhuleni: 0.2 percent
IOL Business