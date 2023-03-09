Buying a property? Be aware of fee increases at the Deeds Office

If you are planning on buying a property after April 1, you will need to budget a little extra for Deeds Office fees.
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has gazetted new fees that will come into effect at the beginning of next month.
To make your home buying budgeting easier, IOL lists both the current fees and the new ones, as well as other related property purchasing costs.
Registration fees
The registration costs for a property transfer based on the purchase price/value of property, whichever is the greater, are detailed below. The new fee is stated, with the increase from the old fee in brackets.
- does not exceed R100 000 – R45 (+R2)
- exceeds R100 000 but does not exceed R200 000 – R101 (+R5)
- exceeds R200 000 but does not exceed R300 000 – R642 (+R36)
- exceeds R300 000 but does not exceed R600 000– R800 (+R45)
- exceeds R600 000 but does not exceed R800 000– R1 126 (+R63)
- exceeds R800 000 but does not exceed R1 million – R1 293 (+R73)
- exceeds R1 million but does not exceed R2 million – R1 453 (+R82)
- exceeds R2 million but does not exceed R4 million – R2 014 (+R114)
- exceeds R4 million but does not exceed R6 million – R2 443 (+R138)
- exceeds R6 million but does not exceed R8 million – R2 909 (+R164)
- exceeds R8 million but does not exceed R10 million – R3 401 (+R192)
- exceeds R10 million but does not exceed R15 million – R4 048 (+R229)
- exceeds R15 million but does not exceed R20 million– R4 863 (+R275)
- exceeds R20 million – R6 477 (+R366)
Bond fees
This pertains to a bond of which the capital amount:
- does not exceed R150 000 – R496 (+R28)
- exceeds R150 000 but does not exceed R300 000– R642 (+R36)
- exceeds R300 000 but does not exceed R600 000 – R800 (+R45)
- exceeds R600 000 but does not exceed R800 000– R1 126 (+R63)
- exceeds R800 000 but does not exceed R1 million– R1 293 (+R73)
- exceeds R1 million but does not exceed R2 million – R1 453 (+R82)
- exceeds R2 million but does not exceed R4 million – R2 014 (+R114)
- exceeds R4 million but does not exceed R6 million – R2 443 (+R138)
- exceeds R6 million but does not exceed R8 million – R2 909 (+R164)
- exceeds R8 million but does not exceed R10 million – R3 401 (+R192)
- exceeds R10 million but does not exceed R15 million – R4 048 (R229)
- exceeds R15 million but does not exceed R20 million – R4 863 (+R275)
- exceeds R20 million but does not exceed R30 million – R5 667 (+R320)
- exceeds R30 million – R8 098 (+R458)
Other related fees
- Cancellation of, or release of a person or property from the operation of a registered mortgage or notarial bond, and an application in terms of section 4(1)(b) of the Act – R142
- Any other registration or annotation in registers or records, including certificates of title and all other regitrations which are not exempted by a law or where no purchase price is involved – R396
- Withdrawal of deed/document lodged for registration (For account holder making such a request) – R224
- For a certificate or an affidavit by a registrar of any fact – R116
- For a report/supplementary report to Court made by a registrar in terms of section 97 of the Act – R585
- For a report/supplementary report to Court unilaterally made by a registrar in terms of section 97 of the Act
* Deed – R87 per copy
* Document – R16 per copy
- For the application and issuing of a certified copy of a deed in terms of regulation 68(1) – R521 per copy
- For the keeping of a client's copy of a deed, on approval and at the discretion of the registrar – R411 per copy per year, or part thereof
- For an enquiry relating to a person, property or deed – R16
- For a deeds office tracking system enquiry
- For information regarding the daily transfer of property – R16 per property
- For the supply of registration information in respect of a series of properties – R16 per property
- For the supply of an alphabetical list, in electronic format, containing the names of all the townships, or sectional title schemes, or allotment areas, or agricultural holdings, or farms, in a registration office – R243 per list
- For viewing a deed or document through an electronic system – R16 per deed or document
- For any unattended search for information for each hour or part thereafter – R23
- For any enquiry not specially provided for, a fee to be fixed by the registrar, provided the minimum fee shall be – R16
For any statistical and analytical reports consisting of the following records: Number/Range of property records read to produce report
- 1 to 5000 – R1 349
- 5001 to 10 000 – R2 585
- 10 001 to 100 000 – R3 936
- 10 001 to 1 000 000 – R5 622
- 1 000 001 to 10 000 000 – R7 872
- More than 10 000 000 – R11 245
- For transmitting any certificate, deed, document or any other information by using fax or any other electronic media – R16 per page
- For registering as a DeedsWEB user a non-refundable administration fee of R182
- For reconnecting a DeedsWEB user whose service has been suspended because of outstanding debts – R243
- For subscribing as DeedsWEB user – R16
