Chrishell Stause pays for $3.3m Hollywood home with money from wedding ring

Chrishell Stause paid for her $3.3 million (R48.6m) Hollywood Hills pad with the money from the sale of her wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley. The 'Selling Sunset' star was married to the 45-year-old actor from 2017 until their split in 2019, and their divorce was finalised in February 2021.

And the 40-year-old realtor - who briefly dated her Netflix co-star and her boss at The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, 44, for five months until December - revealed the diamond was so expensive, she could put it towards her lavish abode. Read our latest Property 360 digital magazine below

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.” The 39-year-old host - who is going through a divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock - approved.

She said: “I mean, what are you supposed to do, keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing. “You did something good with the money.” After her high-profile romances, Stause recently revealed she wants her next boyfriend to not be famous.

The reality star admits it's hard not to end up dating someone in showbiz living in Los Angeles. The real estate agent said: "It is a little hard because living in this world that ends up being the people that you meet. "But a hundred percent every time a friend is like 'oh, I'd love you to meet my friend,' that's the first thing I say."