Clever ways to make bedroom-sharing easier

With multi-generational households and remote working becoming increasingly popular, it might be more practical for younger children to share a bedroom to make the home more functional. Homeowners might need to decide whether they can afford to move to a larger home or whether it is better to find ways to have their children share a space amicably, says Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

“Financially, it might not be an option to move to a larger home to accommodate everyone – especially now that interest rates are climbing. If there is cash to spare, it might be more affordable to build an extension than to move to a bigger property.” Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

While there are several obstacles to overcome when sharing a bedroom, there are a few design tricks that can assist towards more peaceful cohabitation. The easiest trick is to allow each child to design their own space within the bedroom. This will help them feel like they have ownership of at least part of the space. However, Goslett also cautions homeowners not to go too wild when it comes to allowing each child to decorate the space. “When it comes to selling, homeowners need to remember that some buyers might want to use the room for a different purpose, so it is better to depersonalise the space and make it more neutral to allow buyers the ability to picture themselves in the space.”

Storage Another way to make sharing a room look less chaotic is to invest in some clever storage solutions. “Having two people share a space can easily make any room look small and cluttered. Investing in built-in wardrobes and storage will not only make the room feel more spacious and functional but is also likely to add value to your home.”

Vertical space The next design tip is to make full use of the vertical space in the room. You can free up the floor space by purchasing bunk beds, install shelving to move storage off the floor, and keep toys and other clutter away by purchasing a bed that has storage underneath.

Division Depending on the size of the room, you could install room dividers that double as storage to provide each child with the feeling of a bit more privacy. When going this route, Goslett cautions against installing any permanent fixtures that divide the space, as this might detract from the home’s resale value. “If the room is large enough that it can afford to be permanently divided into two separate rooms, this could add great value to any property.