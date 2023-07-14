Cutting-edge tech to revolutionise property buying, selling in SA

If you are looking for a specific property type in a specific area in South Africa, and at a particular price, then you have only three days to wait until a new property portal will give you all you need in just a couple of clicks. The new IOL Property website will launch on Monday, and users will experience cutting-edge technology that will help them narrow down their searches to find the best homes that suit their needs.

The portal has advanced and robust search and filtering options to allow you to refine your property searches based on specific criteria such as location, price range, property type, amenities, and more, says chief executive Carolyn Savage. Plus, advanced filtering options include alerts to notify you when new homes that fit your criteria come onto the market. “The user will have access to their dashboard that saves their searches based on their input requirements and saves property listings as ‘favourites’ to reference and share easily. The dashboard is accessible directly from their search pages.”

Other features of the new portal include: Cutting-edge technology to ensure faster loading times and improved performance. This ensures that your experience on the portal is smooth and hassle-free.

Enhanced user experience through a meticulously redesigned portal that focuses on user-friendliness. You will find it easier to navigate different sections, access relevant information, and accomplish tasks efficiently.

Refreshing look and feel that takes into account aesthetics to make interactions with the platform more enjoyable.

Extensive reach through IOL’s broad and engaged audience. By leveraging the power of the IOL marketing brand, your property listings can be showcased to a targeted and broad audience, increasing your chances of finding the right buyers or tenants. While the new site will meet all the needs of those searching for a property to buy, a primary focus was also placed on ensuring real estate agents can manage their listings as and when they need to. This access, Savage says, will suit both tech-savvy agents and those still uncomfortable with technology. “The dashboard gives the agent complete access to list, edit, and feature their listings for more exposure. They can monitor their leads, make notes for reference and mark them as under new, under offer and sold, etcetera.”

A press office is now included “at a very reasonable monthly rate” for agencies to upload editorial content and categorise them under relevant topics. “The press office is a platform to increase the agency's brand exposure and share valuable information and advice to buyers searching for property or those wanting to keep up to date on property insights,” she explains. Subscription pricing for the new portal is centred on advertising exposure rather than leads.

“We calculate the pricing model based on the number of listings you have on the site. The larger agencies will pay a higher subscription than a smaller agency with fewer listings, which is an equitable way to charge. Each package includes several featured listings, and the agency can decide which listings they would like to feature at their peril. “The pricing is exceptionally competitive, and the packages are available for individual agents who want to sign up if an agency does not choose to; again, the tech-savvy agent will like this option.” Private sellers can sign up at the same rate as a smaller agency – based on one to ten properties – at a rate of R225 per month, and this subscription includes two featured listings. Signing up is simple and accessible via the portal and subscribers can make payments online.