Depressed or anxious at work? These 10 things must change

More people are struggling with their mental health, and it is no surprise that, after Covid, the global mental health crisis that was already evident, worsened. Our working hours take up a large part of, if not the majority of our lives, and often, it is our jobs that either create, or exacerbate, these health conditions.

Fortunately though, companies can improve employees’ mental– and even physical, health by designing their workplaces differently. Commercial interior design company Synergy Creativ, states that the way our workplaces are structured, and the elements they are composed of, have a direct impact on well-being and productivity. In fact, studies have shown that poor workplace design can lead to a whole host of problems, including neck pain, back pain, and eye strain. To aid in the improvement of employees’ mental health, it says companies should implement these six workplace design strategies.

1. Lighting One of the most important factors in workplace design is lighting. Poor lighting can cause a whole host of problems, including eye strain, headaches, and even migraines, the company says. “When designing your workplace, make sure to take advantage of natural light as much as possible. Natural light is important for your mental and physical health. Try to position desks near to windows to allow plenty of natural light in.

“However, natural light alone is not enough to properly light a workspace, so make sure to invest in high-quality low-glare lighting that won’t cause any strain on employees’ eyes.” It goes on to say that studies have shown that exposure to natural light, or light that mimics natural light, can improve mood, alertness, and productivity. “By using circadian lighting, workplaces can create a more natural and healthy environment, which can lead to improved employee wellbeing and productivity.”

Architectural lighting specialists Bios Lighting explains that circadian lighting refers to lighting that is designed to have a biological impact on the human circadian system. “Circadian lighting sends signals to the master clock in the brain, telling our bodies when it is daytime and when it is night and what functions to perform at various times of the day.” Synergy Creativ notes that circadian lighting can also help to mitigate the negative effects of artificial light, which can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm and lead to problems such as insomnia and fatigue.

“By using circadian lighting in the workplace, employees may be better able to regulate their sleep and wake cycles, leading to improved sleep quality and overall well-being.” 2. Ergonomics It states that another important factor to consider when designing your workplace is ergonomics. Ergonomic furniture and equipment are designed to minimise strain on your body so that you can work comfortably for long periods of time.

“When choosing furniture for your workplace, look for pieces that are adjustable so that you can find the perfect fit for [employees’ bodies]. And be sure to invest in a good quality office chair that provides support for their backs and necks. 3. Colour scheme Believe it or not, the colours in your workspace can also have an impact on your well-being and productivity. Certain colours are known to promote relaxation while others can help to increase focus and concentration.

When choosing a colour scheme for their workspace, Synergy Creativ says companies should opt for calming colours like blue or green. And if you want to boost productivity, try adding a pop of yellow or orange into the mix. 4. Avoid distractions Acoustic solutions too can play a significant role in promoting workplace well-being and productivity. Poor acoustics in a workspace can lead to high levels of noise and distractions, which can negatively impact employee health, well-being, and productivity. Acoustic solutions such as sound-absorbing materials, wall panels, and ceiling tiles can help to reduce noise levels.

“This can create a more peaceful and less distracting environment, helping employees to concentrate, reduce stress and work more efficiently.” 5. Incorporate biophilia Plants have been shown to reduce stress levels in the workplace, and exposure to natural elements, such as plants, has a calming effect on the mind and can help to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

“Studies have shown that plants can increase productivity in the workplace. A study conducted by the University of Exeter found that when plants were introduced into an office environment, employee productivity increased by 15%. “Plants are natural air purifiers and can help to improve the quality of air in the workplace. They absorb pollutants and toxins, helping to create a cleaner and healthier environment for teams. Plants can help to enhance the mood of employees. The presence of greenery can create a more pleasant and uplifting environment, helping to boost morale and mood,” the company states. 6. Space for breaks

Taking breaks is essential for maintaining productivity and avoiding burnout, and office workers need to take regular breaks to stretch, move around, and recharge. The workplace should have specific areas for employees to rest and relax, Synergy Creativ explains. “Providing spaces for employees to take a break and recharge can have significant benefits for employee wellbeing and productivity.

“Employees need to take breaks throughout the day to help reduce stress levels. Offering dedicated spaces for rest and relaxation, such as break rooms or outdoor seating areas, can provide employees with a quiet and calming environment to decompress and recharge.” An article on corporatewellnessmagazine.com agrees that the physical layout of the office, colours of the walls, furniture, lighting, and other design elements can have a significant impact on employee well-being, motivation, and productivity. “Poor workplace design can lead to a wide range of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, and depression. Conversely, a well-designed workplace can boost mood, improve focus, and enhance overall mental well-being.”

The article says these factors also need to be considered: 7. Temperature Another crucial factor in workplace design is temperature. Studies have shown that temperatures that are too hot or too cold can negatively impact cognitive function, leading to decreased productivity and increased errors.

“Optimal temperature levels should be maintained to ensure employee comfort and well-being.” 8. The physical office layout Open-plan offices have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they can promote collaboration and communication among employees. However, open-plan offices can also be noisy and distracting, leading to decreased productivity and increased stress levels.

“To maximize the benefits of open-plan offices, employers should provide quiet work areas and private meeting rooms to ensure that employees can work effectively without distractions,” the article says. PDRCorp.com, which helps clients navigate the evolution of how people engage and experience space gives these additional tips: 9: A variety of workspace settings

Individuals with perceived choice and control over their environment are less likely to be negatively impacted by environmental stressors, such as noise and crowding. Organisations can provide employees this choice and control by supplying a variety of work settings – ranging from enclosed, quiet focus rooms to open, high-energy collaborative spaces, and allowing individuals to choose where and how they work. “This allows each individual to regulate when and how they are exposed to external stimuli, such as noise and interactions with colleagues, to best support their well-being. The variety of work settings should provide a range of sensory stimulation and technology levels. “Quiet or meditation rooms are highly recommended as a space to support mindfulness practice, which has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety and increase focus and memory.”

10. Access to nature In addition to ensuring natural light and bringing plants into the workplace, companies can also opt for offices located near parks or green space, and allow employees access to those spaces. “Exposure to both direct and indirect natural light has shown to reduce depressed mood. Workplaces can support this by prioritising the location of individual work areas near large windows.”