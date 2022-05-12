Energy vampires lurk in your home, sucking and draining your power and finances, and harming animals

Durban – Households are among the primary contributors to damaging greenhouse gas emissions, but thanks to technology and science, we can change that. And it is about much more than just switching to energy-efficient LED light bulbs, says Trevor Brewer, director of air treatment specialists Solenco.

For example, did you know that a dehumidifier uses up to 80% less electricity than a tumble dryer? “Energy efficiency is a critical, yet under-appreciated tool, for reducing pollution and waste, and the more energy-efficient household equipment you use, the cheaper your power costs will be. At the same time, you will be helping to preserve the environment from hazardous pollutants like carbon dioxide.”

Brewer explains that energy efficiency involves the use of technology to avoid or decrease energy waste, "allowing you to enjoy the simple pleasures of switching on the lights, driving, or washing your clothing while using less energy".

“It all boils down to better energy management.” Ultimately, our homes are also home to “energy vampires” – and not the attractive, sparkly ones that need to be invited in. “Energy vampires are devices that continue to use energy and drain power, even when they are turned off. They lurk in your home, taking the form of phone chargers and decoders, computer cords, and coffee pots. These phantom energy suckers can account for as much as 20% of your monthly electricity bill,” he says, adding: “Look around your home, and note how many devices, electronic equipment, and kitchen gadgets are plugged in and not doing any real work. A silly thing like the clock on your microwave draws more power than defrosting something in the microwave. Unplug the microwave, and only plug it in when you need to use it.”

Brewer has some other tips for saving money through your appliances: Utilise natural light.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

Replace traditional light bulbs with LEDs.

Ensure your home is properly insulated.

Identify and unplug energy vampires.

Invest in energy saving appliances.

