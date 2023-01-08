How your home loan repayments have sky-rocketed

From the first interest rate hike in January to the final increase for 2022 in November, homeowners have been riding a rollercoaster that has only been climbing. And even though you know your bond repayments have been steadily increasing this year, you may not realise just how much extra you are currently forking out each month.

We have done the math for you; so brace yourself for the results. Total increase for 2022 Based on your home loan amount, you are paying a heck load more for your property now than you were at the beginning of the year. The prime lending rate has ultimately increased from 7.5% to 10.5%.

You are therefore paying 3% more, a figure that may not seem that high, but has actually increased your monthly repayments by thousands of rands – and that is if you bought an average-priced property. For those with R10 million home loans, you are paying almost R20 000 more. Based on your home’s value, take a look at how much you are now paying compared to what you were paying at the end of January. R1m: R1 928

R1.5m:R2 892

R2m: R3 856

R2.5m:R4 819

R3m:R5 783

R4m:R7 711

R5m:R9 636

R8m:R15 423

R10m:R19 318 Don’t believe us? Then look at the month-to-month calculations below where we show you just how much more you are paying now compared to January 2022.

January The first month of 2022 saw an interest rate increase of 0.25%, setting the prime lending rate at 7.5%. If you were a homeowner at that time, this is how much you would have roughly been paying based on your home’s value:

R1m: R8 056

R1.5m:R12 084

R2m: R16 112

R2.5m:R20 140

R3m:R24 168

R4m:R32 224

R5m:R40 280

R8m:R64 447

R10m:R80 559 March This month, the South African Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by another 0.25%, which took the prime lending rate to 7.75%. This increase would have seen you now paying the following amounts on your home loan:

R1m: R8 209 (+R153)

R1.5m:R12 314 (+R230)

R2m: R16 419 (+R307)

R2.5m:R20 524 (+R384)

R3m:R24 628 (+R460)

R4m:R32 838 (+R614)

R5m:R41 047 (+R767)

R8m:R65 676 (+R1 229)

R10m:R82 095 (+R1 536) May The third interest rate hike was a steep one as the prime lending rate was hiked by 0.5%, meaning that you would now have be paying 8.25% in interest on your home loan. This is the effect it had on your bond repayments:

R1m: R8 521 (+R312)

R1.5m:R12 781 (+R467)

R2m: R17 041 (+R622)

R2.5m:R21 302 (+R778)

R3m:R25 562 (+R934)

R4m:R34 083 (+R1 245)

R5m:R42 603 (+R1 556)

R8m:R68 165 (+R2 489)

R10m:R85 207 (+R3 112) July After the shock increase of 0.5% in May, homeowners were hit with an even bigger one this month – a 0.75% hike which took the interest rate to 9%. This would have taken your home loan repayments to:

R1m: R8 997 (+R476)

R1.5m:R13 496 (+R715)

R2m: R17 995 (+R954)

R2.5m:R22 493 (+R1 191)

R3m:R26 992 (+R1 430)

R4m:R35 989 (+R1 906)

R5m:R44 986 (+R2 383)

R8m:R71 978 (+R3 813)

R10m:R89 973 (+R4 766) September By this stage of the year, homeowners were already dizzy as a result of the interest rate increases, and still, in fact, reeling from July’s massive hike. So when the SARB announced that another 0.75% increase was in order – taking the prime lending rate to 9.75%, you would have been forgiven if you were considering just selling your home. Your home loan repayments increased by this amount in September:

R1m: R9 485 (+R488)

R1.5m:R14 228 (+R732)

R2m: R18 970 (+R975)

R2.5m:R23 713 (+R1 220)

R3m:R28 456 (+R1 464)

R4m:R37 941 (+R1 952)

R5m:R47 426 (+R2 437)

R8m:R75 881 (+R3 903)

R10m:R94 852 (+R4 915) November The final interest rate increase for 2022 was a tough blow for homeowners as the hike was yet another 0.75%. This took the prime lending rate to 10.5%. As of now, you are paying the following amounts on your home loan repayments: