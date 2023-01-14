Load shedding frustration pushes people off the grid

South Africans have been putting up with load shedding for almost 16 years, and this year will see more of us finally snap and take the plunge to divorce Eskom. Yes, it will cost money – and a lot of it at that, but with the constant power outages and yo-yo implementation of stages, it really does leave us with little other choice.

Story continues below Advertisement

Of course, there is also the knowledge that going off-grid will benefit the environment and our pockets. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Orlando Luis, chief executive of Brights Hardware, says 2023 will see more homeowners installing solar energy systems that are renewable sources of light and also reliable and money-saving. “In terms of product development, we will continue to see new solutions coming to market – enhancing the selection already on offer in terms of outdoor and sensor lighting, rechargeable light bulbs, and portable lighting. Likewise, solar geysers will become increasingly popular for the same reasons.” Staying with the trend of reducing demand on the electricity grid, he believes this year will continue to see a spike in the number of households changing their geysers to tankless water heaters, which only heat as needed. This is as opposed to keeping a reservoir of water hot for long periods of time, as geysers do.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These are very energy efficient and save on costs. Gas alternatives will also be in demand.” Luis says generators will remain a much-desired purchase for South Africans in 2023 due to the ongoing power cuts. “In response to this demand, manufacturers such as Red Rhino are creating innovative new options such as the silent dual fuel inverter gas generator, which uses either LP gas or petrol, and is silent when in use. So this is an option for those living in townhouse complexes and even apartments with balconies or patios.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ongoing concerns around the country’s power supply has led to an increased demand for solar power too, says Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. The switch to solar could not only be beneficial for the environment and our country, but also increase the resale value of the property. “In South Africa, green features are becoming increasingly popular among buyers, especially as a result of the ongoing load shedding and the prevalence of droughts in our country,” he explains.

Noticing the importance of alternative energy solutions, Ian Ross, broker/owner of RE/MAX One, has recently partnered with Union Power Energy, a solar power company with an installation footprint in all major centres across South Africa. “Lowering our individual carbon footprint is a must. In a sun-rich country such as South Africa, I strongly believe solar is the economic and environmentally responsible answer to powering our homes...” As a result of this partnership, Ross has gained some key insights into the solar power industry. He explains that while solar power can be costly, it is likely to become a necessity in most households.

“Systems can range from R50 000 to R500 000, depending on the home and how far the homeowner wants to go to be independent of the grid. The capital outlay is heavy, so if the consumer could pay this off over a period using the savings they make from not utilising the national grid, it would make perfect sense in every way.” Thankfully, this option exists in the form of home finance. “The criteria may differ slightly from bank to bank but thankfully all major banks welcome the financing of both residential, commercial, and industrial solar power systems. Access bonds on homes is by far the cheapest and quickest way to go other than upfront cash outlay,” he notes.

While most homes are suitable for hybrid solar systems, every house, apartment, building, factory, or site comes with various challenges. Ross says that older houses are more challenging as wiring and existing infrastructure is old or outdated. For these kinds of homes, as well as for commercial and industrial properties, a more detailed assessment should be carried out prior to a quotation. This can be arranged over a video call or personal visit from one of the preferred installers in the area. For residential homes, Ross explains that the assessment can usually be completed via a detailed questionnaire. “When conducting the assessment, solar power installation companies will ask a number of key questions in relation to the home. These include enquiring about the roof type to decide on the panel mounting structure. Tile roof, IBR, corrugated, clip lock, or flat concrete slab are all suitable options. They’ll also ask where the main DB is situated in the home for installation purposes and cable runs.”

He adds that most systems are IP65 rated so can withstand the elements to a certain extent but should be positioned away from water points. “Some systems can be placed outside in a suitable area if it is covered and free from direct rain. Coastal areas pose a challenge due to excessive moisture, rust and wind. In these cases, the correct mounting structure must be insisted upon – stainless steel or aluminium.” Those living in apartments might face greater challenges owing to roof space access.

“There are smaller backup systems available that can be suitable for apartments, but there are many other product offerings available for those who want to go off-grid, such as gas cooking, gas geysers, and solar geysers. Borehole water with a filtration system can also be added to reduce a household’s reliability on the council water supply,” Ross says. Ultimately, however one goes about it, reducing reliance on the national grid can benefit both the homeowner as well as the environment and might even add some value to the home. Making your home more energy-efficient can make a big difference when selling, says Mike Greeff, chief executive of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate.

“Although it’s costly, it is a certain return on investment...As the number of energy-efficient homes continues to rise, first-time buyers and tenants are starting to favour these upgraded homes over traditional homes due to the potential long-term savings.” Some energy-saving measures he says homeowners can take include: Ceiling insulation to reduce the energy needed to keep your home at a comfortable temperature

Geyser blankets

Lighting systems including Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) that can reduce power consumption by up to 75% or LEDs which are the latest saving energy light globes and last up to 100 times longer than normal globes

Solar water heater to drastically reduce power consumption Despite the desire of South Africans to be rid of Eskom and its unstable power supply, the reality is that the upfront costs are impossible for most to afford. And although banks do offer financing options for customers who have equity in their home loan accounts, and offer other alternatives via customers’ home loan accounts, this is not suitable for everyone.