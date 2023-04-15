LOOK: Buy a smallholding or 1-bed flat for the same price in Gauteng

If you had about R5 million to spend on a home in Gauteng, what size or type of home could you expect to get? Well, that depends on where exactly you are looking to buy.

In some areas you could get a 20-bedroom smallholding while, in others, you would only get a one-bedroom apartment. However, the apartment could have beautiful views and excellent surrounding amenities, while the big home and garden could see you needing to invest in extra security, or maybe even putting up with some level of degradation in the area. Of course, you could find the perfect home with more bedrooms and a garden with everything else you need in an area you love for the same amount or even less. It all depends on where you choose to buy your home, and what factors are important to you.

To give you an idea of how much home R5 million would get you in different areas in Gauteng, IOL has taken a snapshot of a few homes listed for sale on its property portal. Sandton – R4.9m Sandton apartment. Picture: Nasima Khan Properties

This executive one-bedroom en-suite apartment in the heart of Sandton also holds investment potential. Situated on a high floor in Michelangelo Towers, it offers a bird’s eye view of the city as well as 24-hour top-of-the-range security, reception and concierge services, a pool and gym, a spa, and access to Sandton City and its amenities, states Nasima Khan of Nasima Khan Properties. “The Towers were built in the Prime Location, convenient for the perfect lifestyle.” Picture: Nasima Khan Properties Picture: Nasima Khan Properties Picture: Nasima Khan Properties Picture: Nasima Khan Properties

The kitchen offers sleek counter tops with integrated appliances, modern fittings, and finishes, while the living area is open-plan and has access to the balcony. Benoni – R4.9m Picture: RE/MAX Dazzle

For those who like country living, this smallholding is the answer. Located close to small farms and necessary amenities, the 22 600-square-metre property has “lots of potential”, says Werner Kusel of RE/MAX Dazzle. It not only offers a four-bedroom main house with a “lovely entertainment area” and a separate two-bedroom house, but a 14-bedroom house – all with en-suite bathrooms. The latter has a communal kitchen and dining area. The property offers easy access to all major highways, airport, shops, and schools.

Picture: RE/MAX Dazzle Picture: RE/MAX Dazzle Picture: RE/MAX Dazzle Picture: RE/MAX Dazzle The land is large, with a borehole, and can be sub-divided. Midrand – R4.9m

Picture: Jawitz Properties This three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom retirement home is situated in Waterfall Valley, says Sue De Klerk, of Jawitz Properties. “The welcoming entrance leads you into the spacious lounge and dining room. French doors open out to the expansive, sunny, covered patio, and beautifully landscaped private garden. “

The kitchen boasts a large pantry cupboard, space for a double door fridge, quartz counter tops, and a separate scullery. Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties The second bedroom is spacious and served by a full bathroom, while the third bedroom is a perfect study/studio space. The garden is irrigated and there is an inverter for back-up power.

Ferndale – R5.5m Picture: Only Realty This classic five-bedroom English-style country home is situation in a secluded part of Ferndale, and offers 24-hour security patrol.

It has a very large open plan lounge area with a sitting room as well as TV room and Dining room, says Only Realty agent Carol Banda. “The newly renovated kitchen has all the mod-cons you need and much more including enough room for your double door fridge, dishwasher, and other appliances you may have.” The home has an inverter which covers 90% of plugs and lights in the house, and also features an enclosed sun room/patio which is ideal for weekend family get-togethers.

There is a lush tropical garden which surrounds the 4015-square-metre home, a tennis court, swimming pool, a built-in braai area with a kitchenette, and an undercover Lapa. Two additional properties also form part of the main home – a two-bedroom thatched guest house and a self-contained two bedroom flat with its own entrance and garden. Picture: Only Realty Picture: Only Realty Picture: Only Realty Picture: Only Realty

There is parking space for more than eight cars. Centurion – R4.999m Picture: Keller Williams Centurion

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom double-storey property offers a beautiful open-plan living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and another dining area that flows into the kitchen and TV room. It also has an indoor entertainment room that opens up to the pool area, says agent Gugu Manana of Keller Williams Centurion. The kitchen has beach wood cupboards and granite tops, with a separate scullery and a separate laundry room. Picture: Keller Williams Centurion Picture: Keller Williams Centurion Picture: Keller Williams Centurion Picture: Keller Williams Centurion

“This property is also ideal for business investors who want to use the property for facilities for children. It has space to offer lessons for recreation such as swimming, horse riding, having a bike track, a party venue or anything else. The opportunities are endless as this property is situated in an ideal area that has schools around it and is very family-oriented.” Faerie Glen – R4.495m Picture: Leapfrog Property Group

Whether you are after a family home, guest house, wedding venue, tea garden, or a home to run your business from, this property in a “fairy tale” location offers an array of possibilities, says Leapfrog Property Group agent Elmarie Bester. The five-bedroom home offers city living with the “privilege of zebras & impalas and more animals visiting you every day”. Large double wooden doors lead to an open space with large windows overlooking the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve. It also has two lounge and dining areas, a large open plan kitchen with Quartz tops, gas stove, electrical oven, pantry cupboard and breakfast nook, and sliding doors that open up to the garden and pool area. There is an extra-large living area on the top floor that can be used as a playroom, gym, or home office, as well as two studies, one of which has a balcony overlooking the nature reserve.

Picture: Leapfrog Property Group Picture: Leapfrog Property Group Picture: Leapfrog Property Group Picture: Leapfrog Property Group The home is also equipped to avoid the effects of load shedding. More information on the above-listed properties, such as whether they are still on the market or priced the same, can be found at the links below: Sandton home