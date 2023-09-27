South Africans often wonder why foreign property buyers opt to purchase homes here when they live in some of the world’s best countries and cities. The answer, of course, is that, thanks to the strength of their currencies, they can often get far more bang for their bucks if they spend their money on our shores.

And while South Africa may have certain disadvantages when it comes to economic and political stability and crime, there is no doubt that the appeal of our natural scenery, weather, and natural wonders, are strong magnets. Add this to the cost of property here compared to what foreign residents would get in their home countries and it seems to make perfect sense why they love buying in South Africa. To give an idea of what buyers can get for their money, IOL has looked at the average property prices of the most expensive cities in countries most popular for South African expats and foreign buyers, and compared these to the prices of property in Cape Town. To take it one step further, we then compared some of the most expensive suburbs to buy property in each of those cities with Camps Bay, Clifton, and Constantia in the Mother City.

Of course, while the average prices of overseas property are ridiculously high in comparison to prices here, it is all relative as the average salaries in other countries are higher. Still, it does give one food for thought: if you were earning money in the top cities of Australia, Canada, USA, and England, would you rather buy a property in that city or one back home in Cape Town? Before making up your mind, have a look at the various options below: ENGLAND Picture: Nicole Rathmayr/Pexels

Most expensive city to buy property: London

Average price: £718,635 (R16,6m)

Top London suburbs: Knightsbridge, Chelsea, and Kensington KNIGHTSBRIDGE The average property price in this suburb is £3,141,760 (R72,7m). This three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment below is on the market with Knight Frank for £3,15m (R72,8m). It also has a large reception room with private balcony. The building offers a 24-hour porter, lift access, and views of the Royal Albert Hall.

Picture: Knight Frank Picture: Knight Frank Picture: Knight Frank Picture: Knight Frank

CHELSEA The average property price in Chelsea is £1,818,091 (R42m). This three to four-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex apartment below is on the market with Savills UK for £1,795m (R41,5m). It is situated on a light and airy fourth floor within a part-stucco fronted period building with roof terrace. It also has a reception room.

Picture: Savills, UK Picture: Savills, UK Picture: Savills, UK Picture: Savills, UK Picture: Savills, UK KENSINGTON The average property price here is £1,264,634m (R29,2m).

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is on the market through Douglas & Gordon for £1,255m (R29,0m). It is located in Fulham Reach, a development located on one of the most dramatic stretches of the River Thames. It is set in beautifully landscaped gardens next to a sweeping riverside promenade. Picture: Douglas & Gordon Picture: Douglas & Gordon Picture: Douglas & Gordon Picture: Douglas & Gordon Picture: Douglas & Gordon AUSTRALIA Picture: Mudassir Ali/Pexels

Most expensive city to buy property: Sydney

Average price: AU$1,333,985 (R16,2m)

Top Sydney suburbs: Tamarama, Vaucluse, and Bellevue Hills TAMARAMA The average property price in this suburb is AU$9,2m (R111,98m). This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house below was sold in December by Richardson & Wrench for AUS$9m (R109,5m). It offers a coastal atmosphere and is set over three levels. A mid-level living zone flows to a sheltered outdoor entertaining area one way and a sun-blessed terrace with wide-ranging views the other.

Picture: Richardson & Wrench Picture: Richardson & Wrench Picture: Richardson & Wrench Picture: Richardson & Wrench Picture: Richardson & Wrench VAUCLUSE The average property price here is AU$9,0m (R109.5m)

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom house below is selling on auction by Highland Double Bay with a guide price of AUS$9m (R109.5m). It is situated in an exclusive harbour-side enclave and has an innovative split-level layout. Formal and informal living and dining areas flow seamlessly to the outdoors. Picture: Highland Double Bay Picture: Highland Double Bay Picture: Highland Double Bay Picture: Highland Double Bay Picture: Highland Double Bay

BELLEVUE HILL The average property price in Bellevue Hill is AU$8,75m (R106,3m). This five-bedroom, three-bathroom house below was sold by The Rubinstein Group for AUS$7,55m (R91,7m) in February. It is a sprawling European-inspired home in a prominent Bellevue Hill address that is privately positioned from the road amid beautiful mature trees and garden.

Picture: The Rubinstein Group Picture: The Rubinstein Group Picture: The Rubinstein Group Picture: The Rubinstein Group Picture: The Rubinstein Group CANADA Picture: Nextvoyage/Pexels Most expensive city to buy property: Toronto

Average price: CA$1,141,400 (R16m)

Top Toronto suburbs: St Andrew-Windfields, Rosedale-Moore Park, and Casa Loma ST ANDREW-WINDFIELDS

The average property price in this suburb is CA$2,643,674 (37,2m). This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house below is for sale through Forest Hill Real Estate for CA$2,688m (R37,8m). It has been renovated and is situated on flat, premium land in the centre of Bayview Village. It has a spacious backsplit over three levels. Picture: Forest Hill Real Estate Picture: Forest Hill Real Estate Picture: Forest Hill Real Estate Picture: Forest Hill Real Estate Picture: Forest Hill Real Estate

ROSEDALE-MOORE PARK The average property price in Rosedale-Moore Park is CA$1,921,144 (R27m). This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home below is on sale by Century 21 Heritage Group for CA$1,988,888 (R28,2m). It has just been renovated and offers top-quality finishes including high ceilings, a wet bar, and a three-piece bath.

Picture: Century 21 Heritage Group Picture: Century 21 Heritage Group Picture: Century 21 Heritage Group Picture: Century 21 Heritage Group Picture: Century 21 Heritage Group CASA LOMA The average property price here is CA$1,719,620 (R24,2m).

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house below is on the market through Chestnut Park Real Estate for CA$1,699m (R24,1m). It offers ample outdoor spaces and two-car laneway parking. The roomy open concept main floor living and dining areas with nice ceiling height are perfect for entertaining. Picture: Chestnut Park Real Estate Picture: Chestnut Park Real Estate Picture: Chestnut Park Real Estate Picture: Chestnut Park Real Estate Picture: Chestnut Park Real Estate USA Picture: Daniel Semenov/Pexels Most expensive city to buy property: Los Angeles

Average price: US$916.727 (R17,4m)

Top Los Angeles suburbs: Bel Air, Beverley Hills, and Brentwood BEL AIR

The average property price in this neighbourhood is US$8,3m (R157,8m). This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is on the market for $8,299m (R159m) through Surterre Properties Inc. It showcases refined materials, exquisite finishes, and impeccable decor throughout, and has a grand entrance with a chandelier suspended from the cathedral coffered ceiling. Picture: Surterre Properties Inc Picture: Surterre Properties Inc Picture: Surterre Properties Inc Picture: Surterre Properties Inc

Picture: Surterre Properties Inc BEVERLEY HILLS The average property price in Beverley Hills is US$6,6m (R126,5m).

This two-bedroom, 3,5-bathroom condo is on the market for US$6,6m (R126,5m) through Ruby Homes. The Mandarin Oriental residence has a private, south-facing and fully landscaped terrace and offers a five-star, around-the-clock service, and culinary experience by a Michelin-starred Chef. Picture: Ruby Homes Picture: Ruby Homes Picture: Ruby Homes Picture: Ruby Homes Picture: Ruby Homes BRENTWOOD

The average property price here is US$2,17m (R41,2m). This two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow below is for sale for $2,145m (R41,1m) through Rodeo Realty. It has a large backyard with lush green grass and a stately swimming pool. The floor plan easily flows from the living room to the kitchen. Picture: Rodeo Realty Picture: Rodeo Realty Picture: Rodeo Realty Picture: Rodeo Realty Picture: Rodeo Realty SOUTH AFRICA Picture: Sharaan Muruvan/Unsplash

Most expensive city to buy property: Cape Town

Average price: R2,695m

Top Cape Town suburbs: Clifton, Camps Bay, and Constantia CLIFTON The average property price in this area is R29,46m. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is on the market through Pam Golding Properties for R29,9m. It offers ocean and Twelve Apostle Mountain views and a large entrance hall with ample cupboards leading to the spacious lounge and dining room with marble flooring throughout.

Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties CAMPS BAY The average property price here is R15,973m.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is on the market through Pam Golding Properties for R15,95m. It boasts an open plan living area with stunning partial sea views from the top floor balcony. The living area and kitchen on the top floor are bright and spacious with lovely mountains views. Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties CONSTANTIA

The average property price in Constantia is R12,9m. This five-bedroom house, 5.5-bathroom house was sold by Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for R12,9m. It is a spacious and partially renovated family home close to Constantia Village. It is situated in a sunny north facing position with large garden and swimming pool. Picture: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Picture: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Picture: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Picture: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty Picture: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty