LOOK: Emigrating? The home you have now vs the one you are likely to get

South Africans making plans to emigrate will have to weigh up the pros and cons of moving.
Especially if they own property here.
While some may decide to keep their homes and rent them out, most sell their properties as they need the finances to fund their relocation.
Those who plan on using the money they get from their sale to purchase property in their soon-to-be new home country, however, must prepare themselves to get a little less than they are used to.
To show the difference, we look at R3 million properties here and compare them to homes one would get for their money – after converting it to the local currency – in some of South Africans’ favourite countries to emigrate to.
Obviously, property types will differ from area to area, but the comparisons do make for interesting viewing.
SOUTH AFRICA
* Cape Town, Table View – R2.995m
- 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house
- Size: 600 square-metres
- Formal dining room
- Informal lounge
- Modern kitchen with electric hob and separate oven
- Convenience scullery with plumbing points and aperture for double door fridge
- Formal lounge leading through sliders to undercover patio with view of beach pool with jet water feature
- 36 square-metre office with en-suite bathroom and separate entrance (easily converted to teen pad or guest suite)
- Fibre friendly
- 2 air-conditioners
- Double automated garage with electrical points and direct access into home
- Secure off-street parking
- Well point
- Wendy house
- Generator
- Fitted alarm system
- Automated front gates
- Well-manicured garden
* Marketing agency: Rawson Properties
More images below:
* Johannesburg, Hyde Park – R3.199m
- 3-bedroom (all en-suite) 3.5-bathroom apartment
- Size: 185 square metres
- Set over three levels with an additional roof top terrace
- Entrance lobby
- Master bedroom with private balcony
- Outdoor lounge and dining area
- Lap pool in the complex
- 2 underground parking bays
- A storage room
* Marketing agency: Law Real Estate
More images below:
* Durban, Durban North – R3.1m
- 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house
- Size: 1 012 square-metres
- 2 garages
- Character home that needs upgrading
- Recently renovated pool
- Studio flatlet
- Ample off- and on-road parking
- 3 staff rooms
* Marketing agency: Wakefields
UK
* London, Tunbridge Wells – £150 000+ (R3.02m)
- 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom flat
- Size: 47.7 square-metres
- First floor flat
- Large sitting room with feature fireplace
- Kitchen/dining room
- En-suite shower room
- Modern boiler
- Small courtyard garden
* Marketing agency: Burnetts, Mayfield
More images below:
IRELAND
* Redbarn, Youghal, Co. Cork – €170 000 (R2.978m)
- 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached house
- Bright and airy
- Open-plan kitchen/dining/living room
- Built in stove
- Double Bedroom downstairs
- 2 generous bedrooms upstairs
- A family bathroom and storage/hotpress
- Property is in turnkey condition
- Patio doors off the dining room lending to the garden
- Off-street parking
* Marketing agency: Home & Away Real Estate Ltd
More images below:
AUSTRALIA
* Highgate, Perth – offers from AUS $250 000 (R2.956m)
- 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment
- 1 open parking
- Size: 44 square-metres
- Bright & airy studio apartment with a park view
- Gated building with plenty off street parking
* Marketing agency: The Agency- Perth
More images below:
NEW ZEALAND
* Queenstown – offers from NZ $280 000 (R2.969m)
- 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment
- Size: 27 square-metres
- Fully furnished
- Lock-up-and go holiday unit
* Marketing agency: Ray White, Queenstown
More images below:
CANADA
* Québec – CA $223 900 (R299.6m)
- 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment
- Size: 89 square-metres
- Parking space
- 2 balconies
- Wood floors
- Lots of character
* Marketing agency: Via Capitale Élite
More images below:
MAURITIUS
* Floréal – ₨7 million (R2.768m)
- 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment
- Size: 141 square-metres
- Situated on the first floor
- Spacious living
- Large kitchen with fitted cupboards
- Spacious living/dining room
- Balcony
- Private garage
* Marketing agency: Sotheby’s Realty
More images below:
More details on the above South African properties, including whether they are still on the market can be found here:
Search for other homes in South Africa at IOL Property.
IOL Business