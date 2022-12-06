LOOK: Emigrating? The home you have now vs the one you are likely to get

South Africans making plans to emigrate will have to weigh up the pros and cons of moving.

While some may decide to keep their homes and rent them out, most sell their properties as they need the finances to fund their relocation.

Those who plan on using the money they get from their sale to purchase property in their soon-to-be new home country, however, must prepare themselves to get a little less than they are used to.

To show the difference, we look at R3 million properties here and compare them to homes one would get for their money – after converting it to the local currency – in some of South Africans’ favourite countries to emigrate to.