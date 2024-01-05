LOOK: From penthouses to game lodges, see how these multi (multi) million rand SA properties compare

If you were blessed with the home of your dreams and price was not a consideration, would you opt for a beach penthouse with panoramic views, a mansion on a golf estate, or a Big 5 game villa complete with lodges and hectares of land? For those with the financial means, South Africa currently has an abundance of super luxury multimillion rand homes and properties up for sale, but with prices exceeding more than R300 million in some cases, it is little wonder that these homes are widely marketed to foreign nationals.

The variety of luxury residences on offer is evident when browsing international property portals such as Luxury Property International and Mansion Global, where discerning buyers can view their options in their own currencies such as pounds, euros, and dollars. IOL shares just some of the super luxury homes on the market in South Africa:

WESTERN CAPE R120m – 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Oranjezicht (£5,03m; €5.83m; US$6.36m)

This elevated residence overlooks Table Mountain, Lion's Head, and Devil's Peak, and offers direct access to the Table Mountain Nature Reserve. – Land size: 1,556 square-metres

– Rooms: 4 en-suite bedrooms, living rooms – Features: Indigenous garden adorned with majestic, towering trees; Naturally cooled cellar for wine or art; 15-seater soundproof media room and theatre; Two barbeque areas; Heated pool; Separate guest and office level with client reception area, two studies; Private, designer roof garden; 5-metre rain shower in main bedroom; Borehole; Automated irrigation; KONE lift; Solar panels; Garage for four vehicles; Library; Pool lounge area Listing agency: Jawitz Properties

Listing agency: Jawitz Properties

Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

R89m – 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Camps Bay (£3.7m; €4.32m; US$4.72m)

This luxury bungalow is nestled in a secluded surfer's paradise in the centre of Camps bay and Clifton beaches. – Size: 485,97 square-metres – Rooms: 5 en-suite bedrooms, guest bathroom, 2 living rooms

– Features: Marble fireplace overlooking the swimming pool and the beach; Fully equipped kitchen, bar, scullery, and laundry area; Listing agency: Jawitz Properties Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

Listing agency: Jawitz Properties Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

GAUTENG R117.6m – 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Midrand (£4.93m; €5.72m; US$6.23m)

This luxury home is situated in the Blue Hills Equestrian Estate and is considered an architectural masterpiece that exudes class and style. – Size: 2,000 square-metre home situated on 5.056 square-metres of land – Rooms: 7 en-suite bedrooms; 6 living rooms; 5 bathrooms

– Features: Lady’s champagne lounge; Gentleman’s bar; Formal piano lounge; Full-equipped gym; Indoor heated swimming pool; Sauna; Wellness spa and salon; Snack and candy bar; 15-seat cinema; Temperature-controlled wine cellar; Poker table; Heated infinity pool; Jacuzzi; Sunken boma fire pit; Putting green; Play area; Glass showroom for four vehicles; Staff accommodation; Pyjama lounge; Glass-encased study; Two rooftop lounges Listing agencies: Chas Everitt International Property Group

Jawitz Properties Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

Listing agencies: Chas Everitt International Property Group

Jawitz Properties Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

R67m – 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Centurion (£2.8m; €3.25m; US$3.55m)

This fully-furnished luxury property is situated in the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate and offers hillside and sunset views. – Rooms: 5 en-suite bedrooms, guest bedroom and bathroom;

– Features: Catering kitchen; Show kitchen; Multiple entertainment spaces including inside and outdoor bars and a Jacuzzi; Pool; Water feature; Office environment with garden; Large fire pit with views of the Crocodile River; Outside dining area with built-in gas braai; Coffee bar; Generator and solar panels; Vegetable garden; Irrigated garden; Six garages; Access to the Gary Player Signature Golf Course, an equestrian Centre, wellness centre with squash, gym, and spa facilities, conference facilities, and family lifestyle centre. Listing agency: Chas Everitt International Property Group Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

Listing agency: Chas Everitt International Property Group Property source: Luxury Portfolio International

KWAZULU-NATAL R147.27m – 4-bedroom home in Umhlanga Rocks (£6.17m; €7.16m; US$7.8m)

This fully-furnished Versace mansion, The Bahia Club, boasts lavish finishes and intricate mouldings that grace luxurious living spaces. – Rooms: 4 en-suite bedrooms; 2 lounges

– Features: Double-sided staircase; Al fresco dining area; 12-seater table stands central; A rim flow pool; Fountains; Outdoor shower; Sunken fire pit; Versace cigar lounge; Designer cinema; Gym; Elevator. Listing agency: Savills South Africa Property source: Mansion Global

Listing agency: Savills South Africa Property source: Mansion Global

LIMPOPO R307.7m – 14-bedroom safari villa in Hoedspruit (£12.9m; €14.96m; US$16.32m)

Kubili House, an exclusive commercial safari villa, is situated in the Thornybush Nature Reserve and blends perfectly into its natural surrounds, in the heart of Big 5 country. The home lies on one of three properties included in the sale. – Size: 14,973 hectares

– Rooms: 2 en-suite guest suites; 3-bedroom family suite; Reception room; 5 en-suite chalets; – Features: Game viewing; Hand-crafted 2 ton brass bell fireplace; Geothermal water and pipe system; Solar farm; Outside entertainment and dining area; Formal open plan lounge; Music room; Family wing; Guest suites; Staff accommodation; Commercial kitchen; Pond; Pool; Boma; Staff camp; 12-car garage; 182-hectare farm; Listing agency: Savills South Africa

Property source: Mansion Global

EASTERN CAPE R244.117m – 28-bedroom game lodge in Jansenville

(£10.24m; €11.87m; US$12.94m)

The iSanti Big-5 Game Reserve and Magic Hills Private Collection is situated in the heart of the Karoo and consists of three lodges and one camp.

– Size: 16,700 hectares (20,100-hectare surface area) – Rooms/Suites: Sky Villa, which comprises seven suites; ILanga Manor House which has 10 spacious suites; Elsa’s Farmhouse, a restored four-bedroomed traditional Karoo homestead that is off the grid; kaKhulu Karoo offers seven self-catering suites; – Features: A unique landscape with vast horizons, vistas and plains, and deep unending skies; Home to some of the world’s most endangered wildlife species; The Big-5; Conservation components; Two biomes – the Thicket Biome and the Nama Karoo Biome.

Listing agents: Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty South Africa & Greeff Christie's International Real Estate Property Source: Mansion Global