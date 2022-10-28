LOOK: Indulge your dreams with a sneaky peek inside this R16.5m beaut

Tonight’s Lotto jackpots stand at a guaranteed R127 million, and if you are one of those people who would buy a property with your winnings, then you may love this Umhlanga gem.
The Powerball jackpot is R70m while Powerball Plus is R57m, so you only need to win one of them to indulge yourself in this five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate home.
Plus, assuming you are the sole winner, you will even have some change.
Designed with meticulous attention to detail, marketing agent for Hendra Estates Chris Perold says this extravagant home has it all.
“One enters the first floor from a striking, grand entrance showered with natural light. The contrast between stone, glass, and American Oak is absolutely beautiful. The massive open plan lounge, dining room, and gourmet kitchen flow onto a private covered patio with a built-in braai and sparkling pool.”
The home offers “the perfect space” to entertain your guests or enjoy some quality time with your family, as the gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, and fully plumbed scullery will “excite your inner foody”. It is the ultimate cooking playground.
“Whether you are cooking an intimate meal for two or catering for 50 guests, this space will not disappoint.”
In addition, he says there is a formal lounge with a gas fire place, fully fitted bar with its own balcony, an en-suite bedroom, a study, and a guest toilet.
The second floor features a family lounge, four well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, each with ample built-in cupboards, built-in desks, and sliding or stackable aluminium doors that open up on to balconies to take in the “most superb sea views”.
“The master bedroom is particularly spacious and has a walk-in closet.”
Perold says other special features include, but are not limited to:
- A five-car automated garage/collectable show room
- Additional uncovered parking
- A manicured back garden
- Victoria and Albert bathroom fittings
- Miele kitchen appliances and Blanco sinks
- Gas and conventional hobs
- American Oak staircase and upstairs flooring
- Electrolux Beam Central Vacuum
- Solar Powered Geyser
- Ducted air-conditioning
- Staff accommodation
- Custom-made furniture pieces.
More information on this exquisite home can be found here.
For other properties that will indulge your lifestyle dreams, visit IOL Property.
