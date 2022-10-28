LOOK: Indulge your dreams with a sneaky peek inside this R16.5m beaut

Tonight’s Lotto jackpots stand at a guaranteed R127 million, and if you are one of those people who would buy a property with your winnings, then you may love this Umhlanga gem. The Powerball jackpot is R70m while Powerball Plus is R57m, so you only need to win one of them to indulge yourself in this five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Plus, assuming you are the sole winner, you will even have some change. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, marketing agent for Hendra Estates Chris Perold says this extravagant home has it all. “One enters the first floor from a striking, grand entrance showered with natural light. The contrast between stone, glass, and American Oak is absolutely beautiful. The massive open plan lounge, dining room, and gourmet kitchen flow onto a private covered patio with a built-in braai and sparkling pool.” Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates The home offers “the perfect space” to entertain your guests or enjoy some quality time with your family, as the gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, and fully plumbed scullery will “excite your inner foody”. It is the ultimate cooking playground.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Whether you are cooking an intimate meal for two or catering for 50 guests, this space will not disappoint.” Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition, he says there is a formal lounge with a gas fire place, fully fitted bar with its own balcony, an en-suite bedroom, a study, and a guest toilet. The second floor features a family lounge, four well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, each with ample built-in cupboards, built-in desks, and sliding or stackable aluminium doors that open up on to balconies to take in the “most superb sea views”. Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates Picture: Hendra Estates

“The master bedroom is particularly spacious and has a walk-in closet.” Perold says other special features include, but are not limited to: A five-car automated garage/collectable show room

Additional uncovered parking

A manicured back garden

Victoria and Albert bathroom fittings

Miele kitchen appliances and Blanco sinks

Gas and conventional hobs

American Oak staircase and upstairs flooring

Electrolux Beam Central Vacuum

Solar Powered Geyser

Ducted air-conditioning

Staff accommodation

Custom-made furniture pieces. More information on this exquisite home can be found here.