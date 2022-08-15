LOOK: Pride and Prejudice estate on the market for R118m

If the captivating romance of Pride & Prejudice’s Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet had you desiring such love, and maybe even wishing you lived back in that time, then you may be interested to hear that the house featured in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation with Colin Firth is up for sale. The property, which was also rumoured to have been considered as a possible marital home for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is on the market for £6 million (R118.5m). This is down from the original asking price of £9m (R177.7) in 2018.

Marketing agents Woolley and Wallis of Marlborough, describe the property as a beautiful Grade II listed 11th Century dwelling house, with original Tudor features and 16th Century remodelling; integral secondary accommodation; five further dwellings; and farm buildings, nestled within a ring fence of permanent pasture and woodland with River Avon frontage in Luckington village. It has eight bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, and is situated on 7.68-hectares of permanent grasslands. “Local history of the surrounding area places Luckington Court on the site of a manor owned by King Harold II before 1066. He was killed that year in the Battle of Hastings, so there is a known potential royal connection. Placed in the Domesday Book its name has been given as Lochintone.”

The sales listing states that, in 1995, Luckington Court had exteriors and interiors used to showcase Longbourn, the Bennet family home, in the BBC’s TV series Pride and Prejudice, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. “Lt-Col Horn’s daughter returned to Luckington Court in 2003 and, since then, has conducted a compassionate programme of improvement and modernisation across the whole Estate.

“This exemplary English country dwelling house, with its elegant well-proportioned rooms, good ceiling heights and tall sash windows, provides not only a wonderful home and place to live but also a profitable Estate, with expanded farming, residential and commercial income streams.” IOL BUSINESS