LOOK: ‘Sale’ of R8bn Glass Onion island mansion is fake

The 17-bedroom private island oasis that serves as the location of Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has been listed for sale for a whopping $450m (R7.7bn). It has been described as offering breath-taking panoramic views of the Aegean Sea and Peloponnese, and designed and curated by Alpha Industries founder Miles Bron – who is the owner of the mansion in the Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery movie.

Even with this hefty price tag, the mansion and its offerings honestly seem to be too good to be true, and as it turns out, that is exactly what it is. After getting tongues wagging, closer inspection of the listing revealed that the property is not really for sale; in fact, it does not even exist. The first sign of this is that the marketing material states that the home is “off market”. The second is that the real estate agent is Derol Zablinski, an actual character – albeit it a small one – in the movie.

It has since emerged that the fictional listing of the mansion was part of Netflix’s promotional campaign for the film ahead of its release – a fact that should have been a dead giveaway on first read of the listing, which states it is a Netflix paid advertisement. The $450m price is also believed to have been the amount that the streaming giant paid for the rights to a second and third film. An even bigger disappointment to those who may actually have been able to afford to buy the home, or even people who like to dream of owning such opulence, is that the mansion and the island do not actually exist. The movie was shot mainly at Amanzoe Hotel in Port Heli, Greece, and the onion, as well as other parts of the property, is CGI-doctored. But if you would like to pretend the property is real and for sale, then read on.

The sales listing on Zillow says the property offers sleek architecture and sophisticated design, with an equal eye toward nature and extravagance. This provides and unparalleled luxury living experience accessible only by boat, and a glass onion atrium – an architectural triumph and one-of-a-kind piece-de-resistance adorning the main residence soaring 20 meters high – as its crown. “This private commune is the perfect retreat for groups of friends, families and enemies alike with the property boasting seven private studio villas – each inspired by a different chakra, six pools, a state of the art gym featuring on call private training sessions, lavish gardens and a multitude of entertaining spaces including a sunken living room and massive dining area perfect for hosting the most elaborate of murder mystery parties. “Large scale sculptures adorn the grounds, and the owners’ carefully curated and commissioned selection of high-end art including works by Banksy and Francis Bacon make this a truly priceless acquisition.”

The mansion is powered with clean energy and “brimming with opulence and intrigue”. “Don’t miss this one of a kind opportunity to own a masterpiece of elegant indoor-outdoor living and true commune for creativity. The Glass Onion is sure to be the full reclamation of everything you’ve achieved.”

Interior details of the smart home include: a state-of-the art gym

wood and marble flooring

at least six levels

a glass atrium

a bespoke hourly time keeper

green energy power

a media room

a spa

wine cellar

custom furnishings and frescoes

priceless works of art

a museum-grade security system Appliances include: barbeque

dishwasher

dryer

freezer

microwave

oven

refrigerator

robotic butler

washer Exterior details include: