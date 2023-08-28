LOOK: These SA homes are selling for more than R100m each

Any property carrying a price tag of more than R100 million, and with any chance of catching the attention of a wealthy local or international buyer, needs to have outstanding views, unique attributes, and exceptional privacy. Other non-negotiables of such ultra-high-end homes include the “best of the best” when it comes to opulence, convenience, fittings, and finishes.

Iconic homes with unique features that make them highly appealing – particularly those that are well positioned on guaranteed view sites, are sought after among high-end buyers who are prepared to pay a premium, says Dr Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group. These buyers will fork out big money for the assurance of owning a property located in a very elevated position, where their spectacular views are guaranteed and cannot be obstructed in the future. Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, with world-class residential properties positioned high up on the mountain in Clifton, is a prime location for both South African and international high-net-worth buyers. In addition to the exclusive suburbs of Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, and the V&A Waterfront, the area is home to the renowned Nettleton Road.

In terms of zoning, shape, and size, he says the Clifton bungalows are in demand. “These properties cannot be easily developed, which provides comfort for the buyer.” Highly sought-after locations can also be found in the leafy Cape Town southern suburbs of Bishopscourt – where there is a surge in demand for super luxurious, top-end properties, and in Constantia.

“This is not to forget the idyllic Cape Winelands region, the Garden Route’s Plettenberg Bay and Knysna...Upcountry, Sandhurst in Sandton, Johannesburg is acknowledged as one of the city’s most exclusive suburbs.” Pam Golding Properties is currently marketing a number of ultra-high-end-properties which fit the bill for the discerning high-net-worth buyer. Here are some of them:

Five-bedroom home in Clifton, Cape Town – R195m Picture: Pam Golding Properties Located in Clifton, in one of the most sought-after roads on the African continent, this state-of-the-art, five-bedroom (all en-suite), off-the-grid home is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. Golding says the striking glass façade not only enhances the panoramic views, but also creates a seamless connection between the interior and the picturesque surroundings.

With a building size of 1 003sqm, and offering tranquillity and serenity, the design of this home embraces minimalism, with bespoke finishes, a Valcuchine International designed front kitchen, plus a fully-fitted prep kitchen with chef’s oven and hob. Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties Other features include large sliding doors opening up into a sun-filled courtyard with soothing water feature and Fever tree, an extra-large media room, hard-wired internet, home office, highly sophisticated security system, parking for six cars and staff accommodation.

12-bedroom residence in Val de Vie, Cape Town – R125m Picture: Pam Golding Properties In Val de Vie’s prestigious ‘Gentleman’s Estates’, and situated in the heart of the Paarl-Franschhoek valley, this 12-bedroom residence comprises a seven-bedroom home, granny flat, and four-bedroom staff accommodation.

Providing luxurious country living, this unique 2.6ha smallholding with a 2000sqm+ residence borders a reserve with uninterrupted views of the Simonsberg mountains. Special features include: a double-volume entrance hall

17m solar-heated lap pool with jacuzzi

a fully-landscaped 1.2ha garden with eco-lake and semi-underground 200 000 litre irrigation tank

nine garages with 12 parking spaces

home theatre room Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties

Set in scenic surrounds, the property offers an ideal balance between nature and world-class modern living and includes a solar system with back-up batteries. Seven-bedroom home in Sandhurst, Sandton – R150m Picture: Pam Golding Properties

With spectacular views of Sandton’s skyline, a gracious estate set on 22,500sqm offers the rare privilege of expansive, secluded country living in the heart of sought-after Sandhurst. From the tree-lined driveway to the stately double doors, this seven-bedroom home of 3,500sqm oozes sheer luxury and elegance. It also invites sumptuous entertaining while allowing all the amenities and comforts for easy family living. Picture: Pam Golding Properties Picture: Pam Golding Properties

The property offers spectacular gardens with rolling lawns, a swimming pool with change room, water features, meandering brooks, and a feature lake. Six-bedroom home in Bishopscourt, Cape Town – R100m Picture: Pam Golding Properties

Set against a backdrop of Table Mountain, this 1,700sqm family home in Bishopscourt – situated on 6,000sqm of property – combines luxury and comfort. It is modern in design and has an industrial look and inviting ambience. Light streams through the north-facing windows overlooking a 21m pool and garden. The home also offers: