LOOK: This R100m home will let you fall out of bed and catch a wave

When you buy a multi-million Rand home you expect it to be opulent and luxurious; but this particular home in Camps Bay would also be just the dream for any surfer or beach lover. This five-bedroom villa, a “piece of paradise”, is situated on the sands of the quiet and relatively unknown Glen Beach – a favourite for surfers and locals.

The beach area is home to only 15 bungalows, and is nestled between Camps Bay and Clifton, says marketing agent Adrien Epstein of Dogon Group Properties. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

“Situated in the centre of Glen Beach, on the front row, is this prime-positioned, blissful beach bungalow, [which offers] ultimate summer living; dine al fresco on the terrace overlooking the beach and lapping waves, or cool off and dive into your beautiful swimming pool. “Fall out of bed onto the beach for a quiet morning walk, or grab a surfboard for some of Cape Town's best waves.” Listed on IOL Property, this quality new-build bungalow leaves no expense spared, and has three levels “of every possible luxury”, he says. It offers “wonderful” indoor and outdoor living and ample accommodation – and Glen Beach as your garden.

As locations go, Alexa Horne, managing director of Dogon, says it does not get better than this. “Whoever buys this home can look forward to lapping waves only a few metres away, and the Atlantic Ocean as its back-drop. When it comes to enviable addresses, this one is in the lead.” The 486 square-metre property also offers six bathrooms, a garage, and three receptions rooms.

