LOOK: This R45m home in SA is the kind we can imagine Hollywood celebs living in

Okay, so maybe you don’t have the riches to even consider purchasing this property in Sandton, but that does not mean you cannot see what it is like, inside and out. After all, rarely does a home “this magnificent” become available, says marketing agent Regan Harris of Hamiltons Property Portfolio.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in Bryanston is perched on the pinnacle of Mount Street, and offers breath-taking views over the Sandton skyline. Listed on IOL Property, it is an extensive Georgian manor situated on almost two acres of level gardens and spans three floors. It has a lift and measures 1 800 square-metres under-roof. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

“From the porte-cochère, the impressive front doors open to a triple volume entrance hall with sweeping double staircases. The generous reception room opens up, through glass stack doors, to the entertainer's covered patio – with gas braai and pizza oven, that overlooks the swimming deck and pool.” The home also has solid French oak flooring; two generous guest cloakrooms; a formal dining room with gas fireplace that opens to a courtyard; a gourmet social kitchen with a centre-island; a nine-burner ILVE gas cooker; Miele and Bosch appliances, including a steam oven, dual ovens, and microwave; and a breakfast room that opens to the garden, Harris says.

There is also a: separate scullery/laundry

spacious guest suite with its own entrance from the garden

fitted gentleman’s study

air-conditioned entertainment room with full-size wooden bar

full-size billiard table. “Downstairs is the bespoke wine cellar with tasting table, fridge and cloakroom, while upstairs are five exquisite bedroom suites with contemporary full bathrooms. The main suite is in its own wing and opens to a large balcony overlooking the gorgeous views.” If that is not enough, this home offers a combustion fireplace, generous bathroom with glass-enclosed triple shower and dressing room, and a separate study. The opposite wing houses the other three bedroom suites and a central pyjama lounge, all of which have balconies with views.

If you are a buyer that values green living, he says the property has an extensive solar installation with 35Kw generator, borehole with two water tanks, and automated irrigation. There is also double glazing, water-borne underfloor heating, C4 home automation, and ducted sound. In addition, the property has six garages, luxury staff accommodation for three, a dedicated guard house, and “excellent security”. And, if you would like an extra two acres of surrounding land, Harris says you just need to ask.

