LOOK: Win the lotto, buy this breathtaking, 300km-square retreat in Plett

It would also be an ideal buy for extended family as there is enough property and homes for the most perfect multi-generational living set-up. You would probably never need to go on holiday.

And if this is not enough, it even has a function venue, meaning you can run your own business from home.

Situated in the suburb of The Crags, the 11-bedroom, nine-bathroom home can be found once you wind your way down the soon-to-be tarred Redford Road and appreciate the “sense of harmony and oneness with nature” that makes you feel a million miles away, says marketing agent Sally Searle of Meridian Realty. You will pass pastures, paddocks, and wine farms along the way, and travel through land that has passed between the most illustrious of owners such as the Newdigates, Derbyshires, Van Rooyens and Reids since the 1800s. You will also flank the iconic ridge and landmark that lends The Crags its name. “Entering this magnificent property is akin to an unveiling, as each subtle bend in the road reveals a paddock here, a pasture there, and a glassy dam twisting between gentle creases in the land. And gentle is the word, and indeed the feeling,” she says.

While bordered to the north by the “impressive and imposing” crag itself, the lay of this land is gentle and flat, with ample sections suited to horses, livestock or gentleman crop farming. The presence of the three beautiful dams is the first clue to the underground jewel – a perennial spring that Searle says has provided life to the farm without fail for more than 40 years. “Set out over three erven, each erf contains a home of its own, each with its own character and micro-environment. The main homestead is defined by its position in close proximity to the three dams, as well as the presence of the crag beneath the sky, like a permanent watercolour landscape. “The epicentre of the farm, the homestead comprises a main home with one main en-suite bedroom, and four en-suite guest bedrooms that extend into an east wing.”

She says the living areas are spacious yet cosy, and the fireplace is on standby to ease any of nature's fleeting chills. The kitchen is open plan and modern, extending into a secluded scullery, pantry and laundry area. Surrounding the homestead are an office, workshop and four-car garage, as well as a studio and vegetable garden. The second home, however, is also a strong contender for the main residence, with a contemporary layout and design. “The indoor-outdoor flow takes advantage of Plett's mild climate, with al fresco dining and entertaining a year-round possibility under the covered veranda. A beautiful, indigenous landscaped garden surrounds the property, and blends the lawns with the rehabilitated indigenous forest that has re-asserted itself after complete removal of invasive flora over a decade ago.

“There are various paths throughout this small section of forest that also link up with the network of pathways throughout the farm, traversing wild fynbos belts, irrigated paddocks, and the manicured gardens surrounding the homes and dams.” On the third portion of land is a modest and cosy three bedroom wooden cottage – which receives regular, paying guests – complete with its own entrance, fire pit and fully equipped kitchen. In addition to the three homes is a complete function venue, with a beautiful deck overlook the dam, bathrooms, and prep kitchen. Currently storing the owner's vehicle collection, Searle says it could very easily host weddings, soirees, extravagant parties or any other suitable gathering. “Various outbuildings and facilities complete the functioning of the estate, such as the artist's studio, vegetable garden/greenhouse, labourer's cottage, store room, generator shed, and enormous steel shed that houses a variety of farm implements and equipment. Eskom power is connected with two back-up generators, and the spring and dam water is piped into the buildings via a bespoke system that provides municipal pressure levels.