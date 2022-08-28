Modern retirement villages: This is what R2m can buy you in KZN

New-age retirement villages are mushrooming throughout the country as developers look to meet the demand for senior living homes, and retirees seek peace of mind and security for their ‘golden years’. But how much would you, as a retiree or future senior citizen, be willing to pay for the luxury of living in one of these developments?

Story continues below Advertisement

Would you, for example, fork out R2.1 million for this luxury unit in the over-50s Greenhaven Estate, situated on the border of Kloof and Padfield Park? The Drongo Plus unit, listed on IOL Property, is situated in the Corkwood Close development phase of Greenhaven Estate, and marketing agent Lauren Lawson of Shelley Residential says it features contemporary country-style architecture. The 154-square-metre, single-level sectional title unit encompasses three large bedrooms, two contemporary bathrooms, a modern u-shape kitchen, and a bright and airy open plan living area with a lounge and dining room. Picture: Shelley Residential

Designed as upper and lower level units, outside living comes in the form of a sizeable covered balcony or a covered patio surrounded by a compact garden. In addition, she says the property comes with a high-speed fibre network and includes drive-up access to an automatic extra-length garage and a covered carport. Picture: Shelley Residential “With its backup power generator, superior selection of modern finishes, elevated position, panoramic views, and close proximity to the Clubhouse, the Corkwood Close phase of the development is the crown jewel of Greenhaven Estate. Picture: Shelley Residential

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Drongo Plus units are an expansion on one of the estate's most popular three-bedroom layout design.” The property comes with a covered carport and features a “superior selection” of finishes throughout. “These units are graced with Greenhaven's distinctive country-contemporary architecture that features peaked gables with white panelling that contrast tastefully with dark pitched roofs, and it's stylishly finished with a natural and neutral exterior wall palette.

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Shelley Residential “The interior space opens into an open-plan living room with exposed trusses. From the dining room with its ceiling fan, the layout flows smoothly into the TV lounge that also comes installed with a ceiling fan.” Lawson says a sliding glass door from the lounge lets in “loads of natural light” and opens to the spacious covered balcony.

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Shelley Residential “There's ample room for outdoor seating or dining and, with discreet panelled privacy screens, it's the perfect spot to soak up the panoramic views with complete ease.” Inside, she says, space flows unhindered from the dining room into a u-shaped kitchen that comes installed with an under-counter oven, four-plate Ceran stove top, extractor hood, and a double sink. While there is also room for a single fridge/freezer as well as a dishwasher, the laundry facilities are housed in the extra-length garage, which comes plumbed.

Picture: Shelley Residential “An internal access door from the garage to the house makes this a convenient arrangement. Off the central living space are three generously sized bedrooms. The master suite is the largest and features two windows that flood the space with sunlight and frame wetland views. “The room is fitted with built-in closets and can accommodate a king-size bed with side pedestals.”

The “stylish” en-suite bathroom, she notes, can be finished with your choice of tiles and installed with either a bathtub or walk-in shower with seamless glass. The guest bedroom also boasts two windows with views and handy built-in closets. Picture: Shelley Residential Lawson adds: “The room is generously proportioned and can accommodate a queen-sized bed and pedestal tables. The roomy guest bathroom is finished with tiles of your choosing and installed with either a bathtub or shower. The third bedroom, located on the opposite side of the living area, is similarly equipped with dual windows and makes for an ideal study or hobby room.”