Property for rent: This is what R8,400 will get you in each province

The Western Cape and Northern Cape are the country’s most expensive provinces to rent a home, while the Free State and North West are the cheapest Tenants in the North West have had the highest rent increases in the past year but are still paying the lowest rents in the country; the Western Cape has had one of the lowest rental growth rates but is still the most expensive province to rent a property.

PayProp’s Q2 Rental Index shows that the average rent in North West is R5,895 per month, which is 9.3 percent – or R507, higher than the previous year, while the average rent in the Western Cape is currently R9,730 a month – an increase of 2.8 percent, or R268. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

The Northern Cape, however, has gone from being one of the cheapest provinces to rent a property to one of the most expensive. Average rents rose by R590 year-on-year from R8,626 to R9,216. The data reveals these to be the average monthly rentals per province: Western Cape: R9,730

Northern Cape: R9,216

KwaZulu-Natal: R8,817

Gauteng: R8,691

Mpumalanga: R8,281

Limpopo: R7,663

Eastern Cape: R6,777

Free State: R6,391

North West: R5,985 Rental home comparisons in each province The national average rent is R8,375 a month, but what you will get for your money will depend on which province you are renting in. Using a snapshot of properties for rent on IOL Property and other real estate agent portals, this is what the average rental home looks like in your province:

Western Cape Plumstead, Cape Town One-bedroom flat - R8,250 per month Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform

Frangipani Cottage is a modern, newly renovated separate-entrance flat in Plumstead. It features one bedroom, one bathroom, an open-plan kitchen and lounge, and an outdoor mini-courtyard. It has a gas hob and load-shedding lightbulbs. Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform

Northern Cape

Roodepan, Kimberley Three-bedroom house – R8,475 per month Source: Pam Golding Properties This three-bedroom house is situated in a very quiet street near to schools, churches, and public transport. The house is very neat with a scullery and safety features. One bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. There are an additional two bathrooms, three living rooms, and one garage.

Source: Pam Golding Properties Source: Pam Golding Properties KwaZulu-Natal Ocean View, Durban Two-bedroom house – R8,300 per month

Source: Rawson Property Rentals This well-maintained two-bedroom home is a first-floor unit that has wooden floors. It has an enclosed porch which could be used for a sun room or extra half bedroom. The pool is communal with an entertainment area. Source: Rawson Property Rentals Source: Rawson Property Rentals

Gauteng Mondeor, Johannesburg Three-bedroom apartment – R8,350 per month Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates

Club Tuscany is a security complex that is centrally located between Ridgeway and Mondeor. There is a large play area for kids and a running track for all. A pool, braai area, and laundry room are available on the premises. The main en-suite bedroom has a bathtub and the second bathroom with shower services the other two bedrooms. Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates Mpumalanga

West Acres, Nelspruit Three-bedroom apartment – R8,450 per month Source: Jawitz Properties The apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen and lounge. There is a braai area on the front verandah and two covered carports. The complex has a communal pool and is situated within walking distance of Belladonna shopping centre.

Source: Jawitz Properties Source: Jawitz Properties Limpopo Bendor, Polokwane Three-bedroom house – R8,300 per month

Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty This townhouse, situated in an immaculate complex, offers an open plan kitchen with a separate scullery, a linen cupboard in the passageway, and a big living area. All three bedrooms are tiled and have built-in cupboards. The main bedroom is spacious. The home also has a garden, one garage, and a carport. Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty

Eastern Cape Walmer Heights, Gqeberha Two-bedroom apartment – R8,400 a month Source: Just Property

This two-bedroom apartment situated at Kings Court and nestled in the heart of Port Elizabeth offers a comfortable and convenient living space. Located in a well-maintained residential complex, this apartment presents an ideal opportunity for individuals or a small family seeking a cosy and affordable home. Both bedrooms have built in cupboards, and one has an en-suite bathroom. There is an additional bathroom, a nice-sized kitchen that is open plan to the living area, and a patio. There is also an undercover parking bay. Source: Just Property Source: Just Property Free State

Shellyvale, Bloemfontein Two-bedroom townhouse – R8,300 per month Source: Leapfrog Property Group This two-bedroom townhouse is situated in Shellyvale, close to the Botanical Gardens. It is very warm in winter. It has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, two garages, and two parkings.

Source: Leapfrog Property Group Source: Leapfrog Property Group North West Baillie Park, Potchefstroom Three-bedroom townhouse – R8,275 per month

Source: Engel & Völkers Nestled within a secure complex, this modern ground floor apartment boasts a host of desirable features. It has a small, well-maintained garden and a built-in braai, making it ideal for gatherings with friends and family. The open-plan layout creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere, seamlessly connecting the kitchen and living area. With 3 bedrooms in total, there's plenty of space for your family or guests. The main bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, providing you with privacy and convenience. Source: Engel & Völkers Source: Engel & Völkers