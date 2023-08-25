Independent Online
Property for rent: This is what R8,400 will get you in each province

How much bang for your rental buck you will get depends on which province you live in. Picture: Boris Hamer/Pexels

How much bang for your rental buck you will get depends on which province you live in. Picture: Boris Hamer/Pexels

Published 1h ago

Share

The Western Cape and Northern Cape are the country’s most expensive provinces to rent a home, while the Free State and North West are the cheapest

Tenants in the North West have had the highest rent increases in the past year but are still paying the lowest rents in the country; the Western Cape has had one of the lowest rental growth rates but is still the most expensive province to rent a property.

PayProp’s Q2 Rental Index shows that the average rent in North West is R5,895 per month, which is 9.3 percent – or R507, higher than the previous year, while the average rent in the Western Cape is currently R9,730 a month – an increase of 2.8 percent, or R268.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

The Northern Cape, however, has gone from being one of the cheapest provinces to rent a property to one of the most expensive. Average rents rose by R590 year-on-year from R8,626 to R9,216.

The data reveals these to be the average monthly rentals per province:

  • Western Cape: R9,730
  • Northern Cape: R9,216
  • KwaZulu-Natal: R8,817
  • Gauteng: R8,691
  • Mpumalanga: R8,281
  • Limpopo: R7,663
  • Eastern Cape: R6,777
  • Free State: R6,391
  • North West: R5,985

Rental home comparisons in each province

The national average rent is R8,375 a month, but what you will get for your money will depend on which province you are renting in. Using a snapshot of properties for rent on IOL Property and other real estate agent portals, this is what the average rental home looks like in your province:

Western Cape

  • Plumstead, Cape Town

One-bedroom flat - R8,250 per month

Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform

Frangipani Cottage is a modern, newly renovated separate-entrance flat in Plumstead. It features one bedroom, one bathroom, an open-plan kitchen and lounge, and an outdoor mini-courtyard. It has a gas hob and load-shedding lightbulbs.

Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform
Source: IOL Property/Preferental Platform

Northern Cape

  • Roodepan, Kimberley

Three-bedroom house – R8,475 per month

Source: Pam Golding Properties

This three-bedroom house is situated in a very quiet street near to schools, churches, and public transport. The house is very neat with a scullery and safety features. One bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. There are an additional two bathrooms, three living rooms, and one garage.

Source: Pam Golding Properties
Source: Pam Golding Properties

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Ocean View, Durban

Two-bedroom house – R8,300 per month

Source: Rawson Property Rentals

This well-maintained two-bedroom home is a first-floor unit that has wooden floors. It has an enclosed porch which could be used for a sun room or extra half bedroom. The pool is communal with an entertainment area.

Source: Rawson Property Rentals
Source: Rawson Property Rentals

Gauteng

  • Mondeor, Johannesburg

Three-bedroom apartment – R8,350 per month

Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates

Club Tuscany is a security complex that is centrally located between Ridgeway and Mondeor. There is a large play area for kids and a running track for all. A pool, braai area, and laundry room are available on the premises. The main en-suite bedroom has a bathtub and the second bathroom with shower services the other two bedrooms.

Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates
Source: IOL Property/Gaylin Estates

Mpumalanga

  • West Acres, Nelspruit

Three-bedroom apartment – R8,450 per month

Source: Jawitz Properties

The apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen and lounge. There is a braai area on the front verandah and two covered carports. The complex has a communal pool and is situated within walking distance of Belladonna shopping centre.

Source: Jawitz Properties
Source: Jawitz Properties

Limpopo

  • Bendor, Polokwane

Three-bedroom house – R8,300 per month

Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty

This townhouse, situated in an immaculate complex, offers an open plan kitchen with a separate scullery, a linen cupboard in the passageway, and a big living area. All three bedrooms are tiled and have built-in cupboards. The main bedroom is spacious. The home also has a garden, one garage, and a carport.

Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty
Source: RE/MAX Northland Realty

Eastern Cape

  • Walmer Heights, Gqeberha

Two-bedroom apartment – R8,400 a month

Source: Just Property

This two-bedroom apartment situated at Kings Court and nestled in the heart of Port Elizabeth offers a comfortable and convenient living space. Located in a well-maintained residential complex, this apartment presents an ideal opportunity for individuals or a small family seeking a cosy and affordable home. Both bedrooms have built in cupboards, and one has an en-suite bathroom. There is an additional bathroom, a nice-sized kitchen that is open plan to the living area, and a patio. There is also an undercover parking bay.

Source: Just Property
Source: Just Property

Free State

  • Shellyvale, Bloemfontein

Two-bedroom townhouse – R8,300 per month

Source: Leapfrog Property Group

This two-bedroom townhouse is situated in Shellyvale, close to the Botanical Gardens. It is very warm in winter. It has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, two garages, and two parkings.

Source: Leapfrog Property Group
Source: Leapfrog Property Group

North West

  • Baillie Park, Potchefstroom

Three-bedroom townhouse – R8,275 per month

Source: Engel & Völkers

Nestled within a secure complex, this modern ground floor apartment boasts a host of desirable features. It has a small, well-maintained garden and a built-in braai, making it ideal for gatherings with friends and family. The open-plan layout creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere, seamlessly connecting the kitchen and living area. With 3 bedrooms in total, there's plenty of space for your family or guests. The main bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, providing you with privacy and convenience.

Source: Engel & Völkers
Source: Engel & Völkers

IOL Business

