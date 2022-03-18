A young businesswoman from the Kasi gives us all her pro tips to surviving city life in Joburg and getting the best rentals

Nthabiseng Makgabo left the small village she was born in to go to school in the kasi and finally she moved to the city to follow her dream career. Here the successful asset manager in student accommodation - who has lived in Joburg for almost 10 years - gives her best advice to anyone coming to the city.

“It’s hard coming from a small town, the kasi or even the village to the city. Yet I have really enjoyed my stay here. “As the saying goes: when in Rome, do as the Romans do – it is important to immerse yourself into the culture of the space you are in,” says Makgabo. “When I first came here, I was definitely out of my league and unsure of what to do.

"One piece of advice my mom shared with me has helped me tremendously: she told me to get familiar with my surroundings." Makgabo says there "are very few places in Joburg that I am uncomfortable going to, because I've been everywhere. Nothing intimidates me anymore. This is both good for my safety – because I know how to move around – but it's also been amazing for meeting new people and getting out of my comfort zone".

Knowing which areas are safer than others is also important. “This is where socialising comes in handy. Your friends will let you know where to go and where not to go. It also helps with cultural immersion and makes you feel rooted in a new space.” Another tip, If possible, is try to do a city tour to really understand the history of an area.

“Definitely also know the different transportation routes that exist. Knowing how to get around is essential for being comfortable and happy in a space.” While the city offers much, not all good, Makgabo also advises further: “Make sure you keep your morals and values close to you but try to get a feel of what the locals do and get into the activities or habits that resonate with you.” Here are more tips from Makgabo, including how to find a good rental, to help you make the move to the big city:

Moving to the city can be quite expensive. Depending on your circumstances, you could be moving in without furniture and without transportation, so: · Do in-real-life viewing –Try your best to physically see the properties you would like to rent. Pictures online can be deceiving. If you cannot go yourself, ask a friend to go for you or, sign up for a shorter lease (6 months) so that you are not stuck in a long lease in a property you do not want to live in. · Rentals have become competitive. Many landlords offer deposit-free living or rentalised deposits (where the deposit is paid off over the duration of the lease). You have options now. Be smart and ask for deposit payment options.