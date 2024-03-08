Do these simple home improvements to increase your property value and rake in the cash

Home upgrades and makeovers are among the most popular home trends in the market today. These include painted walls, fashionable feature tiles, lighting, and backyard makeovers. Most of them are excellent ways to add value to both your life and your property, perhaps making it even more appealing to buyers.

If it’s an older property with equity that you can use, giving it a full makeover with a new kitchen and bathrooms might increase its worth, but you could also perform a few low-cost cosmetic renovations. This Silver Spring, Md., kitchen by Zoe Feldman Design uses polished nickel plumbing fixtures, satin brass cabinetry hardware and lacquered brass lighting. The matching tile and cabinet paint create a canvas to highlight the different finish selections.Picture: Stacy Zarin Goldberg When it comes to selling, you should assess the costs and benefits of renovations and keep them neutral. Green walls and plenty of plants are fantastic, but are not everybody’s cup of tea. This is according to the Seef Property Group. The organisation identified certain low-cost renovations that can raise the property’s worth and appeal to purchasers.

Repainting Modern shades like grey, green, and even black are popular right now, but they don’t have to be as striking. Even renovating the outside and interior in fresh paint tones, however quite neutral, may add value and potentially generate buyer interest. Floors and tiled areas Floors can be updated with wooden or laminate flooring, tiles in the newest fashions, or new carpets. Wall tiles may also be swapped to instantly refresh the appearance of the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen and bathrooms If you are unable to execute a full makeover, consider cosmetic modifications such as painting the cabinets, installing new knobs, adding open shelves, a new stove and equipment, new bathroom fixtures, mirrors and towels.

Doors and bedroom cupboards Another low-cost modification is to replace the door and cupboard handles, which are now available in a variety of styles. If the cupboards are ancient, they can be repainted and modernised rather than replaced. New lighting and window coverings To update your property, try replacing the external and interior lights. Upgrade your curtains, or install American shutters or wooden blinds. You might also replace the kirsch rails with rods to add a contemporary flair. Convert your patio into a braai room If you have a patio, try enclosing it with a built-in braai and sliding or stacking doors that open to the garden. This allows you to have year-round braai gatherings, regardless of the weather, and adds value.