SA cities need to be inclusive, foster a sense of belonging for all

Durban and Cape Town have made some positive strides towards inclusive urban design but no city in the country ticks all the boxes. Rather, there are pockets of inclusivity in individual cities, says town and regional planning professor Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu.

“Depending on where you are in a city, you can say it is inclusive or not inclusive. Suffice to say, urban inclusivity or exclusivity also differs from city to city across the country.” While no city is perfect in terms of inclusivity, some South African cities have made more concerted efforts to promote inclusivity in their urban design. “Cape Town and Durban are often cited for their relatively positive strides toward inclusive urban design. Cape Town has been integrating housing developments and improving public spaces and transportation to counter apartheid-era inequalities, although there are some areas that are not benefitting from this, which further undermines inclusivity.

“Durban has focused on upgrading informal settlements and promoting affordable housing, even though there is still a huge housing backlog.” While both cities show progress, achieving full inclusivity remains an ongoing journey, influenced by factors such as policy implementation and community engagement. “Rural towns and secondary cities are among the worst-affected urban areas, reflected by the exodus of people from these urban areas to bigger cities which are perceived to be doing better in terms of offering a better quality of life to many citizens.”

The problem with our city designs Recent studies in several cities across the country reveal that various groups are affected by exclusion in our cities. Though the degree of exclusion differs from one group to another – and from city to city, the groups which appear to often get the short end of the stick are people living with disabilities, the elderly, women, children, and migrants, she says. This can, however, be reversed through policies that promote equity, accessible infrastructure, safe spaces, affordable housing, diverse public services, and community involvement. “Collaboration between city officials, urban planners, communities, and citizens is essential to create urban areas that cater to the needs of all residents and promote a sense of belonging and equal access for everyone.

"If we are to achieve inclusivity in our urban areas, the most affected groups, as identified through research, should be at the centre of our planning system as there will be no meaningful inclusivity without them." Urban areas in South Africa are plagued by persistent spatial segregation, inhibiting efforts toward greater inclusiveness. Challenges related to diversity insensitivity during urban planning further erode communal bonds, Magidimisha-Chipungu says.

While one city grapples with the digital divide, which engenders isolation among segments with restricted technological reach, another has the potential for meaningful social engagement impeded by deficiently planned public spaces. “These various obstacles underscore the necessity for holistic strategies aimed at redressing historical imbalances, promoting diversity understanding, bridging digital inequalities, and enhancing the design of communal areas, all with the overarching aim of nurturing inclusivity within South African urban environments.” She explains that, in South Africa’s urban areas, certain design elements discourage inclusivity. These include:

historical spatial segregation

inadequate public transportation

lack of universal design for people with disabilities

unequal access to services

a shortage of affordable housing

cultural insensitivity

insufficient public spaces

the digital divide. These elements cannot be apportioned to a specific city or town, but are common from big cities to small rural towns across the country. Addressing these issues requires comprehensive urban planning, policy changes, and community involvement in order to promote accessibility, affordability, and diversity for all residents. “To promote inclusivity, cities can focus on integrated housing, improved public transportation, mixed-income neighbourhoods, universal design, upgrading informal settlements, protecting affordable housing, involving communities in planning, and bridging the digital divide. “Collaborative efforts involving governments, planners, and communities are crucial for making urban areas more inclusive and accessible,” Magidimisha-Chipungu says.

“Picture this: a seamless blend of homes; a transport network that connects dreams; neighbourhoods buzzing with people of all walks; urban designs that embrace everyone; streets that feel safe for women to walk at any time; informal settlements turned into formal and functional settlements; affordable housing guarded like treasure; communities weaving the future; a digital realm where no-one is left behind.” Making our cities women-friendly Cities often reflect the societal norms and values of their time, and historically, many urban areas were designed with a focus on the needs and preferences of men. Furthermore, South African city designs have often neglected black peoples’ rights and needs.

“Women, and black women in particular, are among the worst affected in this regard, however there’s a growing awareness to design gender-inclusive urban area.” Such spaces, she states, require safe streets, accessible transportation, well-lit areas, and community spaces that intentionally include women. Lack of these elements, as well as unequal job opportunities and insufficient childcare can also hinder women’s experiences in our cities. “Achieving gender-inclusive cities involves addressing safety, representation in planning, and breaking gender stereotypes in design.”

What makes an inclusive city? Magidimisha-Chipungu explains: On the other hand, exclusive urban designs involve monoculture, inadequate public services, poor infrastructure, privatisation of public spaces, segregated zoning, and lack of representation.

“Inclusive designs foster a sense of belonging and accommodate diverse needs, while exclusive designs can marginalise certain groups and create divisions within the community.” But is there any city in the world that is a shining example of inclusive design? While defining the ‘best’ example of an inclusive city can be subjective, as different cities excel in different aspects of inclusivity, Magidimisha-Chipungu cites Copenhagen, Denmark. “Copenhagen is known for its strong commitment to sustainability, social equality, and active community engagement. It has made significant strides in areas such as public transportation, cycling infrastructure, green spaces, and social welfare programs that benefit residents across different socio-economic backgrounds.”

She says South African cities can learn from this example by focusing on affordable housing, public transportation, community involvement, education, and social services. They should also focus on addressing historical injustices, and promoting diversity, economic opportunities, and safety to become more inclusive. “Achieving inclusivity requires collaboration among government, communities, businesses, and residents, tailored to each city’s context.” * Professor Hangwelani Magidimisha-Chipungu is the first Black woman in the country to obtain full professorship in Town and Regional Planning.