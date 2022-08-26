Teen vs step-dad: Forget the ‘Redditors’, Mzanzi’s keyboard warriors share their brutal thoughts

A 17-year-old who told her step-dad that he will owe her rent once she turns 18 has received loads of support from South Africans who believe she has every right to demand this monthly payment. An article published on IOL yesterday – based on an ‘Am I the A**hole?’ post on Reddit, which was then shared on Twitter – received hundreds of reactions and comments from local readers, most of which seem to support the almost-18-year-old’s stance.

A few did have the step-dad’s back, however, but according to Mzanzi’s keyboard warriors, he, as a man, should be living in his own home with his family, not shacking up in the property he mistakenly believed belonged to his wife. Apparently, that is not what a real man does. Rewind a little and let’s cut a long story short: A child lost her father when she was six-years-old. He was not married to her mother, so when he passed away, he bequeathed his property to his daughter. A few years later, her mother remarried, and her step-father moved into the house. He believed the property belonged to his now-wife, who never told him otherwise. Recently, the step-dad told the child, now 17, that once she turns 18 in a couple of months, she would need to pay rent. She responded by telling him that, if that is his stance, then he should start paying her rent instead as the property legally belongs to her. Cue the family drama. Ultimately, South Africans had a lot to say about the issue.

Yes, you are the a**hole “In my culture this girl would have been an ancestor by now.” – Lesego Maake “Get your own place, problem solved. Leave her be and see how she spends her life without family.” – Jenine Williams

“Doesn’t she have a (moral and financial ) debt with the mother and the step-dad? After all, they have been covering all her needs for 18 years. Children have a tremendous debt towards the parents. They like to forget that when they become 18.” – Eduardo Gallestey “Move out, let that spoiled brat pay the taxes and utilities.” – Andre Zwaanenburg

No, you are not the a**hole “This isn’t even a debate – it’s her house and she is fully entitled to charge rent to anyone who lives in it.” – Sanjay Maharaj “My girl. Make daddy proud babygirl!” – Slique Maphorisa

“Well, if there is a step-dad involved, who is supposed to pay the bills, then yes Girl. Charge them rental. It is your property, build yourself an empire.” – Candy Valentine “What a smart young person! Step-dad must pay rent for him and his partner. Dad was also smart to leave the property to his daughter; this is what mom was going to use it for, cohabitation with men while children's wishes are ignored.” – Uplifted Amukelani Isaac “When we grow up and turn 18 and start working while living with our parents, we are all expected to pay rent, so yes, the same applies.” – Esti Hugo

“Since he's the one who started it then the girl can finish it. That step-dad deserves to pay rent. Mom doesn't need to pay rent though, only the loud mouth step-dad must pay.” – Bongeka Pon-Ponie Deyi-MaDlamini “Nice move young one. Make the step-dad feel like a stranger. Make him feel like he's on his third written warning. In fact, interview him on his plans for the next 3 years.” – Ras Tezvara Nongoloza “Absolutely...they would make her pay rent if they owned it, so why not.” – Sisca van Blerk

The step-father is the a**hole for not having his own house to live in *insert wide-eyed shocked emoji here* “As a man in my culture you supposed to stay in a house you own or part own with wife. But you can't stay in a house that is owned by your wife only, or by wives’ relatives...” – Tshepo Le Bobby “He should have taken his wife (the girl's mother) to his house or rent a house for both of them. He should pay rent.” – Ohamba Heita Ya Muvale

“What was step-dad expecting to live in the house of another man he should pay the rent or find a home for his gf (sic).” – Setaki Phineas Mokobane “Step-dad must have his own house, what kind of a man is staying in another man's house.” – Adolph Moroana “What is that guy doing living in a house he (doesn’t) own?” – Maggie Mo Mboyane – ISPr

“I feel nothing for this guy, he shot himself in the foot. He is a grown man moved in another man's house and dares to tell the girl he is grooming her for adulthood, what happened to his own grooming that at his age does not have his own house...” – Khabo NaMasilela Khumalo “Her mom and step-dad must go buy their own homes...that’s how it should be. You can’t come at my dad's home as a step-dad...that’s parasite tendency.” – Lincey Biso Thabiso “He should pay rent, serves him right. What kind of man comfortably lives in another man's home?” – Rahisa Ismail